https://sputniknews.com/20220711/kaliningrad-authorities-want-to-exempt-transit-from-latest-set-of-eu-restrictions-1097177857.html

Kaliningrad Authorities Want to Exempt Transit From Latest Set of EU Restrictions

Kaliningrad Authorities Want to Exempt Transit From Latest Set of EU Restrictions

Earlier in the day, Lithuania expanded restrictions on the transit of goods to the Russian exclave, Reuters reported, citing the customs service of the Baltic... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-11T08:18+0000

2022-07-11T08:18+0000

2022-07-11T09:06+0000

lithuania

russia

kaliningrad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096861870_0:103:3072:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_75afa6ebf8f95da991753aec87bf9789.jpg

Authorities of the Kaliningrad Region stated on Monday that EU sanctions should not be applied to the transit of goods.Governor Anton Alihanov expressed hope that the Russian foreign ministry will resolve the issue and offered some retaliatory measures for the Baltic states.He also noted that Vilnius did not directly impose sanctions against the transit, saying that the restrictions were adopted by the EU back in March, and that another stage had gone into effect.Previously, reports suggested that the new round of restrictions applied by Lithuania affects alcohol, spirit-based industrial chemicals and cement.The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia following the start of the special operation in Ukraine, but made an exemption for Russian transit to Kaliningrad - an exclave located on the Baltic Sea coast which borders Poland and Lithuania. However, Lithuania nevertheless applied restrictions to transit from mainland Russia, citing the EU decision.Moscow noted that the European Commission has pledged to resolve the crisis. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such a resolution is overdue. She warned that Russia's patience is not limitless, stressing that if the situation remains undecided, Russia would retaliate with stern measures, targeting both Lithuania and the EU as a whole.Moscow also reminded Lithuania that the Baltic nation was bound by an agreement that says it must allow Russian goods to flow unimpeded to Kaliningrad.

lithuania

kaliningrad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

lithuania, russia, kaliningrad