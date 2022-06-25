https://sputniknews.com/20220625/lithuania-toes-us-line-by-limiting-rail-cargo-to-russian-exclave-expert-says-1096648788.html

Lithuania Toes US Line by Limiting Rail Cargo to Russian Exclave, Expert Says

Lithuania argues that the ban on the transit of sanctioned goods is in line with EU directives, but Asselineau warns that what Russia terms as a "blockade" of its territory has opened a new front of confrontation between Russia and NATO in northwestern Europe ahead of next week's NATO summit, which will consider accession bids by EU members Finland and Sweden.Asselineau, a former general delegate for economic intelligence at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, accused "eurocrats" in Brussels of abandoning European sovereignty and bankrupting citizens by sanctioning Russia in the interest of US-led NATO.Asselineau regretted that France had abandoned the independence advocated by former President Charles de Gaulle, who could act as a go-between between superpowers since he did not side with any blocs. He said the recent legislative and presidential polls in France proved this shift as no key candidates dared question Ukraine's EU ambitions.

