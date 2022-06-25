https://sputniknews.com/20220625/belarus-lukashenko-calls-lithuanias-blockade-of-kaliningrad-de-facto-declaration-of-war-1096659234.html

Belarus' Lukashenko Calls Lithuania's Blockade of Kaliningrad 'De Facto Declaration of War'

Lithuania earlier banned the transportation of goods from Russia to its exclave of Kaliningrad both via railway and road, despite having an outstanding... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has condemned Lithuania's move to block all ground communications between Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad, calling it a "de facto declaration of war".He added that he had grown concerned with the confrontational rhetoric of some of Belarus' neighbors, namely Poland and Lithuania.

