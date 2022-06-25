https://sputniknews.com/20220625/belarus-lukashenko-calls-lithuanias-blockade-of-kaliningrad-de-facto-declaration-of-war-1096659234.html
Belarus' Lukashenko Calls Lithuania's Blockade of Kaliningrad 'De Facto Declaration of War'
Belarus' Lukashenko Calls Lithuania's Blockade of Kaliningrad 'De Facto Declaration of War'
Lithuania earlier banned the transportation of goods from Russia to its exclave of Kaliningrad both via railway and road, despite having an outstanding... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has condemned Lithuania's move to block all ground communications between Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad, calling it a "de facto declaration of war".He added that he had grown concerned with the confrontational rhetoric of some of Belarus' neighbors, namely Poland and Lithuania.
Lithuania earlier banned the transportation of goods from Russia to its exclave of Kaliningrad both via railway and road, despite having an outstanding agreement with Moscow that transportation corridors must remain open at all times. Lithuania claims that it was simply fulfilling EU sanctions against Russia.
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has condemned Lithuania's move to block all ground communications between Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad, calling it a "de facto declaration of war".
He added that he had grown concerned with the confrontational rhetoric of some of Belarus' neighbors, namely Poland and Lithuania.