https://sputniknews.com/20220708/kremlin-delivery-of-turbine-from-canada-will-allow-to-boost-gas-supplies-via-nord-stream-1097103691.html

Kremlin: Delivery of Turbine From Canada Will Allow to Boost Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream

Kremlin: Delivery of Turbine From Canada Will Allow to Boost Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Delivery of a turbine from Canada will allow to increase gas supplies through Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T11:34+0000

2022-07-08T11:34+0000

2022-07-08T11:34+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105330/35/1053303507_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_096e406b323e63f72dcfdc87f2fecee5.jpg

Peskov also stressed that Russia is able to guarantee the energy security of Europe and prevent sky-high bills for EU citizens.The statement came in response to Berlin's stance regarding the delivery of the turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline, through which Russia provides gas to Europe. Previously, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Canada to resolve the issue, requesting that the turbines be sent to Germany and not to Russia to avoid possible legal problems for Ottawa.Moscow has warned that the flow of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, dmitry peskov, gas