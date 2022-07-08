https://sputniknews.com/20220708/kremlin-delivery-of-turbine-from-canada-will-allow-to-boost-gas-supplies-via-nord-stream-1097103691.html
Kremlin: Delivery of Turbine From Canada Will Allow to Boost Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Delivery of a turbine from Canada will allow to increase gas supplies through Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Peskov also stressed that Russia is able to guarantee the energy security of Europe and prevent sky-high bills for EU citizens.The statement came in response to Berlin's stance regarding the delivery of the turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline, through which Russia provides gas to Europe. Previously, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Canada to resolve the issue, requesting that the turbines be sent to Germany and not to Russia to avoid possible legal problems for Ottawa.Moscow has warned that the flow of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Delivery of a turbine from Canada will allow to increase gas supplies through Nord Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"You know that there is a certain routine work on gas pipelines, these works are carried out every year. Nobody invented any new work. If this turbine comes after repair, it will to allow increase volumes. The only question is why it was not done right away," Peskov told journalists when asked whether gas supples through Nord Stream will be resumed after the return of the turbine.
"We completely reject any hints or direct statements that the Russian side is using gas or oil as a weapon of political pressure. This is not the case. Russia is consistently fulfilling all its obligations, and Russia is still able to guarantee the full energy security of Europe. And Russia is able to guarantee the prevention of sky-high bills for electricity and heat, which taxpayers in European countries are now receiving," Peskov told reporters.
, through which Russia provides gas to Europe. Previously, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Canada to resolve the issue, requesting that the turbines be sent to Germany and not to Russia to avoid possible legal problems for Ottawa.
Moscow has warned that the flow of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.