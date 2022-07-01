https://sputniknews.com/20220701/nord-stream-ag-operator-confirms-both-lines-to-shut-down-for-maintenance-july-11-21-1096868879.html

Nord Stream AG Operator Confirms Both Lines to Shut Down for Maintenance July 11-21

Nord Stream AG Operator Confirms Both Lines to Shut Down for Maintenance July 11-21

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation of the Nord Stream 1 twin pipeline system will be suspended from July 11-21 for routine maintenance works to ensure a safe and... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T14:46+0000

2022-07-01T14:46+0000

2022-07-01T14:46+0000

russia

gas

gas supplies

nord stream ag

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096868489_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_dfbb3a1147a9c694c408b38368970d2b.jpg

"From 11 to 21 July 2022, Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works inclusive testing of mechanical elements and automation systems for ensuring reliable, safe, and efficient pipeline operations," the statement read.It added that the maintenance activities were "closely coordinated with Nord Stream's upstream and downstream partners."The two 1,224-kilometre (760 miles) lines deliver gas through the Baltic Sea from the entry point in Russia's Vyborg to the exit point in Germany's Lubmin, with each having the capacity to supply 27.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year.Russia's Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries considering returning to coal production.According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

https://sputniknews.com/20220616/nord-stream-can-stall-completely-in-the-event-of-new-turbine-problems-russian-un-envoy-says-1096363001.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, gas, gas supplies, nord stream ag, nord stream