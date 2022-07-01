https://sputniknews.com/20220701/nord-stream-ag-operator-confirms-both-lines-to-shut-down-for-maintenance-july-11-21-1096868879.html
Nord Stream AG Operator Confirms Both Lines to Shut Down for Maintenance July 11-21
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation of the Nord Stream 1 twin pipeline system will be suspended from July 11-21 for routine maintenance works to ensure a safe and... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operation of the Nord Stream 1 twin pipeline system will be suspended from July 11-21 for routine maintenance works to ensure a safe and consistent gas transportation, the Nord Stream AG pipeline operator said on Friday.
"From 11 to 21 July 2022, Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works inclusive testing of mechanical elements and automation systems for ensuring reliable, safe, and efficient pipeline operations," the statement read.
It added that the maintenance activities were "closely coordinated with Nord Stream's upstream and downstream partners."
The two 1,224-kilometre (760 miles) lines deliver gas through the Baltic Sea from the entry point in Russia's Vyborg to the exit point in Germany's Lubmin, with each having the capacity to supply 27.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year.
Russia's Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies
due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries considering returning to coal production.
According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.