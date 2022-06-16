https://sputniknews.com/20220616/nord-stream-can-stall-completely-in-the-event-of-new-turbine-problems-russian-un-envoy-says-1096363001.html
Nord Stream Can Stall Completely in the Event of New Turbine Problems, Russian UN Envoy Says
Nord Stream Can Stall Completely in the Event of New Turbine Problems, Russian UN Envoy Says
The pipeline, which supplies a significant proportion of the natural gas imported by Germany, reduced its output to just 60% after its operator failed to...
Nord Stream Can Stall Completely in the Event of New Turbine Problems, Russian UN Envoy Says
09:27 GMT 16.06.2022
The pipeline, which supplies a significant proportion of the natural gas imported by Germany, reduced its output to just 60% after its operator failed to receive one of the turbines that pump the gas from maintenance in Canada due to anti-Russia sanctions. The warnings of a further reduction in the capacity prompted a 25% spike in EU gas prices.