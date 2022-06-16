Nord Stream Can Stall Completely in the Event of New Turbine Problems, Russian UN Envoy Says

The pipeline, which supplies a significant proportion of the natural gas imported by Germany, reduced its output to just 60% after its operator failed to receive one of the turbines that pump the gas from maintenance in Canada due to anti-Russia sanctions. The warnings of a further reduction in the capacity prompted a 25% spike in EU gas prices.