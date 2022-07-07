https://sputniknews.com/20220707/german-economy-minister-urges-canada-to-send-turbine-for-nord-stream-to-germany-1097060847.html

German Economy Minister Urges Canada to Send Turbine for Nord Stream to Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck urged Canada to resolve the issue with the Nord Stream turbine, asking to send the turbine to Germany... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

"If it's a legal question for Canada, I want to make clear that I'm not asking them to deliver it to Russia, but to bring it to Germany," Habeck told Bloomberg. "It is with a heavy heart that we had to ask for this."In mid-June, Germany and Canada confirmed that active negotiations were being pursued to return the Nord Stream 1 turbines. Russia had said the flows of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.

