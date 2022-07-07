https://sputniknews.com/20220707/german-economy-minister-urges-canada-to-send-turbine-for-nord-stream-to-germany-1097060847.html
German Economy Minister Urges Canada to Send Turbine for Nord Stream to Germany
"If it's a legal question for Canada, I want to make clear that I'm not asking them to deliver it to Russia, but to bring it to Germany," Habeck told Bloomberg. "It is with a heavy heart that we had to ask for this."In mid-June, Germany and Canada confirmed that active negotiations were being pursued to return the Nord Stream 1 turbines. Russia had said the flows of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.
"If it's a legal question for Canada, I want to make clear that I'm not asking them to deliver it to Russia, but to bring it to Germany," Habeck told Bloomberg. "It is with a heavy heart that we had to ask for this."
"If we want to take this road of excuses away from him, I'm calling on the Canadian government not to wait too long and make the decision before the maintenance period starts," the minister also said.
In mid-June, Germany and Canada
confirmed that active negotiations were being pursued to return the Nord Stream 1 turbines. Russia had said the flows of natural gas would be reduced or completely halted without the turbines.