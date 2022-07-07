International
LIVE: View Outside Downing Street 10 as BoJo Expected to Announce Resignation
German Economy Minister Urges Canada to Send Turbine for Nord Stream to Germany
10:52 GMT 07.07.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk / Go to the photo bankPiping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk
/
Go to the photo bank
