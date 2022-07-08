Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara, Reports Say
Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minster, was fatally wounded while he was campaigning for a fellow LDP member in the western Japanese city of Nara.
Former head of the Japanese government Shinzo Abe died at Nara University hospital following a shooting attack, NHK reported on Friday.
The 67-year-old politician succumbed to the wounds after an attacker - allegedly a former navy sailor - shot him two times during a campaign event from a distance of about 10 meters. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest."
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoAn employee distributes extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.
The attacker allegedly said he wanted to kill Abe since he was "dissatisfied" with the politician, but precise reasons behind the shooting remain unclear.
The assault caused a major backlash across the globe, with leaders of different countries expressing their support for Abe and condemning the attack.