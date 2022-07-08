International
BREAKING: Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara
Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara, Reports Say
Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara, Reports Say
Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minster, was fatally wounded while he was campaigning for a fellow LDP member in the western Japanese city of Nara. 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
Former head of the Japanese government Shinzo Abe died at Nara University hospital following a shooting attack, NHK reported on Friday.The 67-year-old politician succumbed to the wounds after an attacker - allegedly a former navy sailor - shot him two times during a campaign event from a distance of about 10 meters. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest."The attacker allegedly said he wanted to kill Abe since he was "dissatisfied" with the politician, but precise reasons behind the shooting remain unclear.The assault caused a major backlash across the globe, with leaders of different countries expressing their support for Abe and condemning the attack.
shinzo abe, japan, assassination

Ex-Japanese PM Abe Dies After Being Shot in Nara, Reports Say

08:48 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 08.07.2022)
International
Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minster, was fatally wounded while he was campaigning for a fellow LDP member in the western Japanese city of Nara.
Former head of the Japanese government Shinzo Abe died at Nara University hospital following a shooting attack, NHK reported on Friday.
The 67-year-old politician succumbed to the wounds after an attacker - allegedly a former navy sailor - shot him two times during a campaign event from a distance of about 10 meters. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest."
The attacker allegedly said he wanted to kill Abe since he was "dissatisfied" with the politician, but precise reasons behind the shooting remain unclear.
The assault caused a major backlash across the globe, with leaders of different countries expressing their support for Abe and condemning the attack.
