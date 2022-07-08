International
BREAKING: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe In 'Very Grave Condition' After Shooting, Fumio Kishida Says
What is Known so Far About the Shinzo Abe Assassination Attempt?
What is Known so Far About the Shinzo Abe Assassination Attempt?
Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning as the former Japanese prime minister was campaigning for a fellow Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the city of Nara.
This is what we know about the tragic incident so far:
What is Known so Far About the Shinzo Abe Assassination Attempt?

05:47 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 06:02 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoAn employee distributes extra editions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a nearby hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.
Being updated
Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning as the former Japanese prime minister was campaigning for a fellow Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the city of Nara.
This is what we know about the tragic incident so far:
The politician was shot at around at 11:30 a.m. local time. The attacker shot two times, reportedly wounding Abe in the chest.
Reports suggested that Abe was bleeding in the neck area and was conscious immediately after the attack.
The ex-PM was rushed to the Nara University hospital, with reports claiming he was not breathing and that his heart had stopped.
According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe is in "very grave condition"
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed that police had arrested a suspect, who had opened fire.
The attacker was identified as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya. According to Japanese media, he is a former sailor of the Self-Defense Forces.
Reports suggest he wanted to kill Abe as he was dissatisfied with the politician
