https://sputniknews.com/20220708/leaders-around-the-globe-condemn-attack-on-ex-japanese-pm-abe-1097092151.html

Leaders Around the Globe Condemn Attack on Ex-Japanese PM Abe

Leaders Around the Globe Condemn Attack on Ex-Japanese PM Abe

The former prime minister of Japan was shot in the chest on Friday morning in the city of Nara. According to the government, his condition is "very grave", and... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-08T07:19+0000

2022-07-08T07:19+0000

2022-07-08T07:26+0000

shinzo abe

japan

shooting

assassination attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097092814_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_42bd338d1a75e76595d9c83d514eb8bc.jpg

The suspect who attacked Abe has given his first testimony, according to the authorities. The former sailor of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces said he was "dissatisfied" with the official and "wanted to kill him," NHK reported, citing police.An attack on ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has shocked the country and caused an international outrage: politicians from around the globe have condemned the assassination attempt and expressed hope that Abe will survive.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

shinzo abe, japan, shooting, assassination attempt