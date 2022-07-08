https://sputniknews.com/20220708/leaders-around-the-globe-condemn-attack-on-ex-japanese-pm-abe-1097092151.html
Leaders Around the Globe Condemn Attack on Ex-Japanese PM Abe
The suspect who attacked Abe has given his first testimony, according to the authorities. The former sailor of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces said he was "dissatisfied" with the official and "wanted to kill him," NHK reported, citing police.An attack on ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has shocked the country and caused an international outrage: politicians from around the globe have condemned the assassination attempt and expressed hope that Abe will survive.
Leaders Around the Globe Condemn Attack on Ex-Japanese PM Abe
07:19 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 08.07.2022)
The former prime minister of Japan was shot in the chest on Friday morning in the city of Nara. According to the government, his condition is "very grave", and reports suggest he's suffered heart failure.
The suspect who attacked Abe has given his first testimony, according to the authorities. The former sailor of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces said he was "dissatisfied" with the official and "wanted to kill him," NHK reported, citing police.
An attack on ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has shocked the country and caused an international outrage: politicians from around the globe have condemned the assassination attempt and expressed hope that Abe will survive.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences to his Japanese counterpart as he delivered his speech at a G20 event in Bali.
"I learned about it during the G20 meeting. In general, I was the first to start my speech by expressing condolences to my Japanese colleague in connection with the incident," Lavrov told journalists.
At the same time, Russian envoy to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin also condemned "the barbaric assassination attempt", saying the diplomats are praying for Abe's health.
"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the US. The US Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan," US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel stated.
European Council President Charles Michel said he was "shocked and saddened by the cowardly attack" against Abe, calling him a true friend and defender of democratic values.
UK PM Boris Johnson also said he was "utterly appalled and saddened" by the incident.
Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese also expressed their condolences.