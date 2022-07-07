https://sputniknews.com/20220707/video---larry-the-cat-refuses-to-enter-10-downing-street-during-press-conference--1097036027.html

Larry the Cat refused to enter 10 Downing Street while a wave of resignations continued in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. On Tuesday, two senior... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid handed in their letters of resignation to Johnson after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men at the Carlton Club, a private members-only club in London.Johnson’s government has been hit by more than 40 resignations since Tuesday, but the worst betrayal seems to have come from—not his cabinet, but his own cat, Larry!Chief Mouser Larry the Cat spoke to the press on Wednesday as he—and the press—waited to see if Johnson would make an announcement of resignation.Larry refused to enter 10 Downing Street while colleagues traveled to the PM’s residence, begging him to step down.After the 15 year-old tabby refused to enter the residence of his scandal-ridden leader, he addressed the reporters outside the home and handed in his own resignation.“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do,” wrote Larry on Twitter.“Even Larry’s struggling to stay PAWsitive,” wrote Daniel Faitaua on Twitter.“The UK Government is in serious trouble when even Larry the Cat is considering his position of being associated with the Prime Minister,” wrote another Twitter user.Maine Coon cat Lorenzo The Cat wrote on Twitter, “Reminder: you’ve got seniority, public respect, and better hair. Please stay.”On Wednesday, when challenged by his own party member MP Tim Loughton, who asked what it would take for the PM to step down, Johnson said, “Frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he's been given a colossal mandate, is to keep going.”

