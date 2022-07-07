Video - Larry the Cat Refuses to Enter 10 Downing Street During Press Conference

International
Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid handed in their letters of resignation to Johnson after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men at the Carlton Club, a private members-only club in London.Johnson’s government has been hit by more than 40 resignations since Tuesday, but the worst betrayal seems to have come from—not his cabinet, but his own cat, Larry!Chief Mouser Larry the Cat spoke to the press on Wednesday as he—and the press—waited to see if Johnson would make an announcement of resignation.Larry refused to enter 10 Downing Street while colleagues traveled to the PM’s residence, begging him to step down.After the 15 year-old tabby refused to enter the residence of his scandal-ridden leader, he addressed the reporters outside the home and handed in his own resignation.“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do,” wrote Larry on Twitter.“Even Larry’s struggling to stay PAWsitive,” wrote Daniel Faitaua on Twitter.“The UK Government is in serious trouble when even Larry the Cat is considering his position of being associated with the Prime Minister,” wrote another Twitter user.Maine Coon cat Lorenzo The Cat wrote on Twitter, “Reminder: you’ve got seniority, public respect, and better hair. Please stay.”On Wednesday, when challenged by his own party member MP Tim Loughton, who asked what it would take for the PM to step down, Johnson said, “Frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he's been given a colossal mandate, is to keep going.”
02:15 GMT 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Pool / Mark LargeКот Ларри в резиденции британских премьеров на Даунинг-стрит, 10 в Лондоне, Великобритания
Кот Ларри в резиденции британских премьеров на Даунинг-стрит, 10 в Лондоне, Великобритания - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AP Photo / Pool / Mark Large
Mary Manley
All materials
Larry the Cat refused to enter 10 Downing Street while a wave of resignations continued in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. On Tuesday, two senior ministers resigned in the wake of the latest scandal to embroil BoJo’s administration.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid handed in their letters of resignation to Johnson after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who was accused of groping two men at the Carlton Club, a private members-only club in London.
Johnson’s government has been hit by more than 40 resignations since Tuesday, but the worst betrayal seems to have come from—not his cabinet, but his own cat, Larry!
Chief Mouser Larry the Cat spoke to the press on Wednesday as he—and the press—waited to see if Johnson would make an announcement of resignation.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 24, 2019 Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after giving a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London the day he was formally appointed British prime minister - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
Boris Johnson ‘Vows to Carry On’ After Sunak, Javid ‘Shell-Shock' Exits Prompt Emergency Reshuffle
Yesterday, 05:54 GMT
Larry refused to enter 10 Downing Street while colleagues traveled to the PM’s residence, begging him to step down.
After the 15 year-old tabby refused to enter the residence of his scandal-ridden leader, he addressed the reporters outside the home and handed in his own resignation.
“I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes, or I do,” wrote Larry on Twitter.
“Even Larry’s struggling to stay PAWsitive,” wrote Daniel Faitaua on Twitter.
“The UK Government is in serious trouble when even Larry the Cat is considering his position of being associated with the Prime Minister,” wrote another Twitter user.
Maine Coon cat Lorenzo The Cat wrote on Twitter, “Reminder: you’ve got seniority, public respect, and better hair. Please stay.”
On Wednesday, when challenged by his own party member MP Tim Loughton, who asked what it would take for the PM to step down, Johnson said, “Frankly the job of the prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he's been given a colossal mandate, is to keep going.”
