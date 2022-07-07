International
US Provides Additional $117Mln in Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan - USAID
US Provides Additional $117Mln in Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan - USAID
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is allocating an additional sum of $117 million for food assistance to South Sudan amid a trifecta of devastating...
"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $117 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of South Sudan, who continue to experience the devastating effects of violence, food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and successive years of widespread flooding," the release said on Thursday.USAID said the funds, which were secured from the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust and added to funds from the US Agriculture Department, "will provide an additional $670 million in food assistance to respond to historic levels of acute food insecurity around the world."USAID officials said the money will complement food and nutrition provided by the UN World Food Program. The latter is assisting more than one million people, including refugees and residents in South Sudan, who are facing malnutrition and acute food insecurity across."The United States continues to stand with the people of South Sudan as the country experiences compounding crises," the release said.
US Provides Additional $117Mln in Humanitarian Aid to South Sudan - USAID

23:26 GMT 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / WATHIQ KHUZAIEDenise Herbol (C-R), deputy director of the United States Agency for International Development – Iraq (USAID), and Rear Adm. Gregory Smith (L), director of the Multi-National Force-Iraq's Communications Division hold a joint press conference at the heavily fortified Green Zone area in Baghdad, 13 January 2008
Denise Herbol (C-R), deputy director of the United States Agency for International Development – Iraq (USAID), and Rear Adm. Gregory Smith (L), director of the Multi-National Force-Iraq's Communications Division hold a joint press conference at the heavily fortified Green Zone area in Baghdad, 13 January 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / WATHIQ KHUZAIE
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States is allocating an additional sum of $117 million for food assistance to South Sudan amid a trifecta of devastating natural disasters, internal conflict and acute food insecurity, the US Agency for International Development said in a press release.
"The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $117 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of South Sudan, who continue to experience the devastating effects of violence, food insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and successive years of widespread flooding," the release said on Thursday.
USAID said the funds, which were secured from the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust and added to funds from the US Agriculture Department, "will provide an additional $670 million in food assistance to respond to historic levels of acute food insecurity around the world."
USAID officials said the money will complement food and nutrition provided by the UN World Food Program. The latter is assisting more than one million people, including refugees and residents in South Sudan, who are facing malnutrition and acute food insecurity across.
"The United States continues to stand with the people of South Sudan as the country experiences compounding crises," the release said.
