Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday for the first time since March 1 and are currently... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

The price of August futures on the TTF index was trading at around $1,865 at the opening of trading, which is 3.4% higher than the settlement price on Wednesday — $1,803.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. Then, the quotations dropped to $1,845 (+2.3%) and in the last minutes, grew again. For now, the highest level accounts for $1,930 per 1,000 cubic meters.

