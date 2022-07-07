https://sputniknews.com/20220707/gas-futures-in-europe-exceed-1900-per-1000-cubic-meters-1097061422.html
Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday for the first time since March 1 and are currently increasing by almost 7%, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
The price of August futures on the TTF index was trading at around $1,865 at the opening of trading, which is 3.4% higher than the settlement price on Wednesday — $1,803.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.
Then, the quotations dropped to $1,845 (+2.3%) and in the last minutes, grew again
. For now, the highest level accounts for $1,930 per 1,000 cubic meters.