Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures prices in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday for the first time since March 1 and are currently...
Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

10:57 GMT 07.07.2022
