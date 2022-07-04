https://sputniknews.com/20220704/gas-prices-in-europe-top-1700-per-thousand-cubic-meters-1st-time-since-march-10-1096934904.html

Gas Prices in Europe Top $1,700 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 1st Time Since March 10

Gas Prices in Europe Top $1,700 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 1st Time Since March 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas prices in Europe on the ICE exchange exceeded $1,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March 10, growing by about 7%. 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T10:32+0000

2022-07-04T10:32+0000

2022-07-04T10:32+0000

europe

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090438897_0:154:2993:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_8896b20cae25f80eac81553492248801.jpg

The August, futures on the TTF hub were trading up 7.4% at $1,715.In early March, gas prices in Europe, due to fears of a ban on the import of Russian energy resources, skyrocketed to a historic high of $3,892, reached on March 7.But then, the quotes moved to a steady decline and on June 6 they fell below $900 per thousand cubic meters.The price of gas in Europe again started rising in mid-June and continued to rise in recent weeks amid a drop in supplies from Russia.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, gas