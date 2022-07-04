https://sputniknews.com/20220704/biden-admin-officials-go-on-defensive-after-bezos-blasts-prezs-plea-to-gas-companies-1096922683.html

Biden Admin Officials Go on Defensive After Bezos Blasts Prez's Plea to Gas Companies

Biden Admin Officials Go on Defensive After Bezos Blasts Prez's Plea to Gas Companies

On Saturday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted that US President Joe Biden was either leading the nation down a problematic path, or demonstrating a “deep... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T02:58+0000

2022-07-04T02:58+0000

2022-07-04T02:59+0000

karine jean-pierre

white house

joe biden

moscow

gas prices

fossil fuels

biden administration

us

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982595_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_099fecbf086f6dae37e8c24b0f636b77.jpg

As the White House continues to shroud crippling fuel prices, inflation, and other worrying economic trends within a feel-good narrative with abstract explanations, it appears a growing number of Americans are growing tired of being told to make daily sacrifices.Nevertheless, White House and National Security Council (NSC) officials defended the president’s Saturday post, asserting that Bezos’ binary approach is not that of the Biden administration.“So, I think, we obviously take great exception of the idea that this is somehow misdirection,” Kirby added.While Kirby tackled the cable television front, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre directly addressed Bezos and quipped that it was unsurprising that a man of Bezos’ wealth and workplace reputation would speak out in favor of gas companies being able to “reap record profit.”Diplomatic actions taken over the past several months have had a lasting impact on several economies across the world.“It’s time for the United States to continue to support Ukraine, and that’s what we are doing,” Kirby said on Sunday, dismissing the idea that the US may play a role in urging Kiev to draft a settlement agreement with Moscow.The NSC official emphasized that the US intends to continue arming Ukraine to ensure its forces “can succeed on the battlefield so that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] can succeed at the table.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220703/jeff-bezos-claims-biden-misunderstands-market-dynamics-with-gas-price-reduction-call-1096916767.html

white house

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

karine jean-pierre, white house, joe biden, moscow, gas prices, fossil fuels, biden administration, us, russia, ukraine, crude oil, national security council