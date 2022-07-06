https://sputniknews.com/20220706/moscow-may-send-delegation-for-talks-on-grain-shipments-turkish-defense-minister-says-1097027804.html

Moscow May Send Delegation for Talks on Grain Shipments, Turkish Defense Minister Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation may visit Turkey to discuss Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on...

On June 8, Akar said that there are certain developments, but technical difficulties persist that require discussions with Russia, Ukraine and the UN. On June 24, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that if Moscow and Kiev reach an agreement on the grain issue, a security zone would be created beyond the waters of Ukraine.According to Akar, Ankara is trying to find a solution as soon as possible.The UN has repeatedly warned that grain supply shortages could lead to a global food crisis. The West accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian grain exports to the global market. Moscow insists that the ports were mined by Ukraine, making shipments impossible. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia does not prevent the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave unhindered.On June 30, Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had withdrawn its troops from the Zmeiny (Snake) island in the Odessa region as a gesture of goodwill. The ministry noted that in doing so Russia demonstrates that it does not hinder the efforts of the UN to create a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

