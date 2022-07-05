https://sputniknews.com/20220705/un-views-various-statements-on-grain-deal-in-past-2-days-as-very-positive-1096990501.html
UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'
"We've seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours. The Secretary-General himself has been making calls," Dujarric said, adding that other United Nations officials and aides to Antonio Guterres were also involved.The world body is continuously working to successfully conclude the negotiations and Guterres "remains determined" despite being slightly impatient with the pace of the talks.On Monday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky announced progress in the talks on grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations. In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he would try to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow soon.The United Nations is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal on grain and fertilizer exports.Russian officials have criticized Guterres for lengthening the process and therefore worsening the situation by insisting on concluding a deal concurrently with Russia and Ukraine.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations considers the statements issued by various parties in the past 48 hours on getting grain exports out of Russia and Ukraine as being "very positive," the United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"We've seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours. The Secretary-General himself has been making calls," Dujarric said, adding that other United Nations officials and aides to Antonio Guterres were also involved.
The world body is continuously working to successfully conclude the negotiations and Guterres "remains determined" despite being slightly impatient with the pace of the talks.
"As soon as we have something to announce: a meeting with something concrete, we will share that with you. I think the Secretary-General is as impatient as anyone else to get this moving," Dujarric said.
On Monday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky announced progress in the talks on grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations. In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he would try to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow soon.
The United Nations is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal on grain and fertilizer exports.
Russian officials have criticized Guterres for lengthening the process and therefore worsening the situation by insisting on concluding a deal concurrently with Russia and Ukraine.