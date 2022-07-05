International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/un-views-various-statements-on-grain-deal-in-past-2-days-as-very-positive-1096990501.html
UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'
UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations considers the statements issued by various parties in the past 48 hours on getting grain exports out of Russia... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T18:23+0000
2022-07-05T18:23+0000
situation in ukraine
un
grain
russia
ukraine
wheat
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095759105_0:26:3073:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_01b22cadf509085f02dff928a6416c44.jpg
"We've seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours. The Secretary-General himself has been making calls," Dujarric said, adding that other United Nations officials and aides to Antonio Guterres were also involved.The world body is continuously working to successfully conclude the negotiations and Guterres "remains determined" despite being slightly impatient with the pace of the talks.On Monday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky announced progress in the talks on grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations. In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he would try to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow soon.The United Nations is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal on grain and fertilizer exports.Russian officials have criticized Guterres for lengthening the process and therefore worsening the situation by insisting on concluding a deal concurrently with Russia and Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-may-harvest-record-90-mln-tons-of-wheat-in-2022---reports-1096989529.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095759105_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b91596228c745cec72b9cc726457c4e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un, grain, russia, ukraine, wheat, turkey

UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'

18:23 GMT 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the photo bank Grain harvestig in Donetsk People's Republic
 Grain harvestig in Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations considers the statements issued by various parties in the past 48 hours on getting grain exports out of Russia and Ukraine as being "very positive," the United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"We've seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours. The Secretary-General himself has been making calls," Dujarric said, adding that other United Nations officials and aides to Antonio Guterres were also involved.
The world body is continuously working to successfully conclude the negotiations and Guterres "remains determined" despite being slightly impatient with the pace of the talks.
"As soon as we have something to announce: a meeting with something concrete, we will share that with you. I think the Secretary-General is as impatient as anyone else to get this moving," Dujarric said.
On Monday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky announced progress in the talks on grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations. In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he would try to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow soon.
Wheat at dusk - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
Russia May Harvest Record 90 Mln Tons of Wheat in 2022 - Reports
17:48 GMT
The United Nations is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal on grain and fertilizer exports.
Russian officials have criticized Guterres for lengthening the process and therefore worsening the situation by insisting on concluding a deal concurrently with Russia and Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала