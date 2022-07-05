https://sputniknews.com/20220705/un-views-various-statements-on-grain-deal-in-past-2-days-as-very-positive-1096990501.html

UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'

UN Views Various Statements on Grain Deal in Past 2 Days as 'Very Positive'

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations considers the statements issued by various parties in the past 48 hours on getting grain exports out of Russia... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T18:23+0000

2022-07-05T18:23+0000

2022-07-05T18:23+0000

situation in ukraine

un

grain

russia

ukraine

wheat

turkey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095759105_0:26:3073:1754_1920x0_80_0_0_01b22cadf509085f02dff928a6416c44.jpg

"We've seen very positive statements from various parties in the last 48 hours. The Secretary-General himself has been making calls," Dujarric said, adding that other United Nations officials and aides to Antonio Guterres were also involved.The world body is continuously working to successfully conclude the negotiations and Guterres "remains determined" despite being slightly impatient with the pace of the talks.On Monday, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky announced progress in the talks on grain exports with Turkey and the United Nations. In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he would try to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow soon.The United Nations is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to reach a deal on grain and fertilizer exports.Russian officials have criticized Guterres for lengthening the process and therefore worsening the situation by insisting on concluding a deal concurrently with Russia and Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/russia-may-harvest-record-90-mln-tons-of-wheat-in-2022---reports-1096989529.html

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

un, grain, russia, ukraine, wheat, turkey