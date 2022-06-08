https://sputniknews.com/20220608/turkey-reports-certain-progress-in-talks-on-ukrainian-grain-exports-1096111241.html
Turkey Reports 'Certain Progress' in Talks on Ukrainian Grain Exports
Turkey Reports 'Certain Progress' in Talks on Ukrainian Grain Exports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There is certain progress in the discussion among Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on unblocking Ukrainian grain exports in... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T07:22+0000
2022-06-08T07:22+0000
2022-06-08T07:22+0000
russia
turkey
ukraine
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/60/1049066029_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_13dd3a3facd94c687e1d495cff92354f.jpg
The foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia will meet in Ankara later on Wednesday to discuss options for resuming grain export in the Black Sea. Moscow has already welcomed Ankara's potential help in clearing Black Sea ports of Ukrainian-planted mines, which it said was the root cause of stalled shipments.There is a possibility that Turkey will host a four-way summit on grain, the defence minister said.World leaders and international organisations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains, rising prices and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.
turkey
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/60/1049066029_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb1750e87f273828ddbe9d42b3525b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, turkey, ukraine, grain
Turkey Reports 'Certain Progress' in Talks on Ukrainian Grain Exports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There is certain progress in the discussion among Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on unblocking Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea thanks thanks to stakeholders having the will to resolve the crisis, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.
The foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia will meet in Ankara later on Wednesday to discuss options for resuming grain export
in the Black Sea. Moscow has already welcomed Ankara's potential help in clearing Black Sea ports of Ukrainian-planted mines, which it said was the root cause of stalled shipments.
"We are aiming to achieve a result on the issue [of grain exports] as soon as possible. We are maintaining a dialogue with Russia and Ukraine, holding discussions with the UN. Certain progress has been made. There are technical issues that still remain subject to discussions: how will the [safe] corridor be functioning? who will clear the [ports of] mines? what vessels will be escorting the dry-cargo ships?" Akar was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.
There is a possibility that Turkey will host a four-way summit on grain, the defence minister said.
"As the sides share the will to resolve this issue, the process is progressing," Akar said, adding that the key threat to the dialogue is lack of trust between the sides.
World leaders and international organisations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains, rising prices and derailed crops production
in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.