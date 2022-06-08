https://sputniknews.com/20220608/turkey-reports-certain-progress-in-talks-on-ukrainian-grain-exports-1096111241.html

Turkey Reports 'Certain Progress' in Talks on Ukrainian Grain Exports

Turkey Reports 'Certain Progress' in Talks on Ukrainian Grain Exports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - There is certain progress in the discussion among Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on unblocking Ukrainian grain exports in... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T07:22+0000

2022-06-08T07:22+0000

2022-06-08T07:22+0000

russia

turkey

ukraine

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104906/60/1049066029_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_13dd3a3facd94c687e1d495cff92354f.jpg

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia will meet in Ankara later on Wednesday to discuss options for resuming grain export in the Black Sea. Moscow has already welcomed Ankara's potential help in clearing Black Sea ports of Ukrainian-planted mines, which it said was the root cause of stalled shipments.There is a possibility that Turkey will host a four-way summit on grain, the defence minister said.World leaders and international organisations have been raising concerns over an imminent and large-scale food crisis since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, citing disruptions in supply chains, rising prices and derailed crops production in one of the largest gain producing regions in the world. Ukraine and Russia account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.

turkey

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, turkey, ukraine, grain