International
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/female-state-senator-in-us-savaged-online-for-her-attempt-to-get-votes-by-twerking-video-1097015093.html
Female State Senator in US Savaged Online for Her Attempt to 'Get Votes' by Twerking Video
Female State Senator in US Savaged Online for Her Attempt to 'Get Votes' by Twerking Video
In response to the scrutiny her video garnered, Tiara Mack inquired whether media could cover her other accomplishments as well. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-06T12:31+0000
2022-07-06T12:31+0000
us
video
twerking
votes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097014801_13:0:1419:791_1920x0_80_0_0_9f986837d4cc344c4012f516af0b03fd.jpg
Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Rhode Island state senator, attracted quite a bit of attention to herself online over a certain TikTok video she recently posted.The video features Mack clad in a bikini and shaking her derriere while standing upside down on a beach, while facing away from the camera.The video was posted on Mack’s campaign account, MailOnline notes, while the WQHT radio station suggests that the state senator was “promoting herself to get votes.”Quite a few social media users, however, did not appear particularly impressed by the stunt.“She’s not even remotely attractive, I don’t get how that video would get her votes lmfao,” one netizen remarked.“There should have been a warning on this. I was about to eat dinner,” another one complained.“The Founders would not be impressed by her debate skills,” yet another netizen suggested.Meanwhile, some were quick to recall the state senator sponsoring a bill on teaching kids “comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed.”Mack herself did not seem pleased with the media coverage her video attracted, and inquired on Twitter whether the media could cover her other accomplishments.“As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered,” she tweeted.Some, however, argued in response that Mack, in fact, does sound “quite bothered.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097014801_188:0:1243:791_1920x0_80_0_0_aa4e41f71dc223d5014f16cae3960ab4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, video, twerking, votes

Female State Senator in US Savaged Online for Her Attempt to 'Get Votes' by Twerking Video

12:31 GMT 06.07.2022
© Photo : Libs of TikTok/twitterRhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her
Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
© Photo : Libs of TikTok/twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
In response to the scrutiny her video garnered, Tiara Mack inquired whether media could cover her other accomplishments as well.
Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Rhode Island state senator, attracted quite a bit of attention to herself online over a certain TikTok video she recently posted.
The video features Mack clad in a bikini and shaking her derriere while standing upside down on a beach, while facing away from the camera.
The video was posted on Mack’s campaign account, MailOnline notes, while the WQHT radio station suggests that the state senator was “promoting herself to get votes.”
Quite a few social media users, however, did not appear particularly impressed by the stunt.
“She’s not even remotely attractive, I don’t get how that video would get her votes lmfao,” one netizen remarked.
“There should have been a warning on this. I was about to eat dinner,” another one complained.
“The Founders would not be impressed by her debate skills,” yet another netizen suggested.
Meanwhile, some were quick to recall the state senator sponsoring a bill on teaching kids “comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed.”
Mack herself did not seem pleased with the media coverage her video attracted, and inquired on Twitter whether the media could cover her other accomplishments.
“As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered,” she tweeted.
Some, however, argued in response that Mack, in fact, does sound “quite bothered.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала