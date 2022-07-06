https://sputniknews.com/20220706/female-state-senator-in-us-savaged-online-for-her-attempt-to-get-votes-by-twerking-video-1097015093.html

Female State Senator in US Savaged Online for Her Attempt to 'Get Votes' by Twerking Video

Female State Senator in US Savaged Online for Her Attempt to 'Get Votes' by Twerking Video

In response to the scrutiny her video garnered, Tiara Mack inquired whether media could cover her other accomplishments as well. 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

Tiara Mack, a 28-year-old Rhode Island state senator, attracted quite a bit of attention to herself online over a certain TikTok video she recently posted.The video features Mack clad in a bikini and shaking her derriere while standing upside down on a beach, while facing away from the camera.The video was posted on Mack’s campaign account, MailOnline notes, while the WQHT radio station suggests that the state senator was “promoting herself to get votes.”Quite a few social media users, however, did not appear particularly impressed by the stunt.“She’s not even remotely attractive, I don’t get how that video would get her votes lmfao,” one netizen remarked.“There should have been a warning on this. I was about to eat dinner,” another one complained.“The Founders would not be impressed by her debate skills,” yet another netizen suggested.Meanwhile, some were quick to recall the state senator sponsoring a bill on teaching kids “comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed.”Mack herself did not seem pleased with the media coverage her video attracted, and inquired on Twitter whether the media could cover her other accomplishments.“As a Black, queer woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered,” she tweeted.Some, however, argued in response that Mack, in fact, does sound “quite bothered.”

