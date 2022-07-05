https://sputniknews.com/20220705/they-have-to-comply-ankara-will-still-veto-nato-accession-if-finland-sweden-dont-keep-to-deal-1096994850.html

‘They Have to Comply’: Ankara Will Still Veto NATO Accession if Finland, Sweden Don’t Keep to Deal

‘They Have to Comply’: Ankara Will Still Veto NATO Accession if Finland, Sweden Don’t Keep to Deal

While Turkish, Finnish and Swedish leaders have signed a protocol that ostensibly ends a dispute over support for Kurdish groups and individuals, Ankara has... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-05T23:00+0000

2022-07-05T23:00+0000

2022-07-05T23:00+0000

turkey

sweden

finland

nato

deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094900053_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1f76f1e49d15b023951512a9104bed7c.jpg

Speaking to Turkey’s NTV television station on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Helsinki and Stockholm have to end their support for Kurdish groups and extradite wanted Kurds to Turkey, as they agreed last week at the NATO summit in Madrid.The chief diplomat outlined some of the most salient parts of the trilateral memorandum, including being “committed to full cooperation” with Turkey against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its associated groups and lifting their bans on selling weapons to Ankara. They also committed to updating existing legislation on counterterrorism and extradition.The memorandum was signed on June 22 and saw Turkey agree to drop its objections to Finland and Sweden joining the NATO alliance, as the latter had signaled their intent to become members of the bloc earlier this year following the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. However, while the text of the agreement was published, almost immediately the two sides began disputing claims made about the specifics they had allegedly discussed, the most sensitive of which is the issue of extradition.Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto similarly stated his country would never give up its own citizens if it fears the death penalty awaits them.Since 1978, the PKK has led the Kurdish struggle for independence, fighting both armed right-wing militias and the Turkish state in eastern Turkey. However, Ankara has also launched several operations across the border into Iraq and Syria in recent years, where large numbers of Kurds also live, in an attempt to destroy the bases of the PKK and other groups such as the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a US-allied group.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/nato-reps-sign-protocols-on-finland-and-swedens-accession-to-western-alliance-1096968719.html

turkey

sweden

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, sweden, finland, nato, deal