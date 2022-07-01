https://sputniknews.com/20220701/finland-wont-extradite-its-citizens-fm-says-as-turkey-asks-it-to-give-up-more-pkk-terrorists-1096859850.html

Finland Won't Extradite Its Citizens, FM Says as Turkey Asks It to Give Up More PKK 'Terrorists'

Finland Won't Extradite Its Citizens, FM Says as Turkey Asks It to Give Up More PKK 'Terrorists'

Finland, along with Sweden, earlier reached an agreement with Turkey to review its extradition requests for the members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T11:10+0000

2022-07-01T11:10+0000

2022-07-01T11:10+0000

finland

turkey

nato

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095415457_0:0:2963:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_2533676f6f88813ba6491f40e5544343.jpg

Finland will never extradite its citizens if they would be facing threat of torture or capital punishment as a result, country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has stated in an interview with Yle broadcaster. The minister explained that Finland is "tied by obligations" in that regard.Haavisto elaborated that Finland will conduct extradition "in accordance with European agreements" and recalled that for it to happen, a person must either commit an act of terrorism in Finland or plan one.The minister's comments come in the wake of Finland reaching an agreement with Turkey, which opposed the country's (as well as Sweden's) accession to NATO over Helsinki harboring the members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Ankara considers the latter a terrorist organization and demanded that Sweden and Finland agree to extradite them before Turkey gives the green light to the two countries to join the military alliance.The sides came to an agreement during the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28, with Finland and Sweden agreeing to review Turkey's extradition requests backed by evidence and intelligence on the persons of interest.However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the process of joining the alliance is long and won't start until Turkish parliament sanctions it (as the other member-states did). Erdogan further stated on July 1 that not all of Turkey's extradition requests had been fulfilled so far. He said that Sweden gave up three or four out of 73 "terrorists", whose extradition Ankara had requested.

https://sputniknews.com/20220630/why-finland--swedens-nato-future-is-uncertain-fraught-with-economic--security-risks-1096839598.html

finland

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

finland, turkey, nato, world