NATO Reps Sign Protocols on Finland and Sweden's Accession to Western Alliance
NATO Reps Sign Protocols on Finland and Sweden's Accession to Western Alliance
09:29 GMT 05.07.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 05.07.2022)
The Finnish and Swedish governments applied for NATO membership this spring in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, breaking with traditions of neutrality going back generations.
Ambassadors from NATO countries formally signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, with Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde attending the ceremony.
"This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for NATO, and for our shared security," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said
.
The pair of Nordic nations speedily completed accession talks on Monday, with NATO saying in a press statement
that the two countries had "formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership" following their formal invitation into the bloc at last week's alliance summit in Madrid, Spain.
The accession protocols will now need to be formally ratified by each of the alliance's 30 allies.
"NATO's door remains open to European democracies who are ready to and willing to contribute to our shared security. This is a good day for Finland and Sweden, and a good day for NATO. With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger, and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades," Stoltenberg said.
Foreign Minister Haavisto expressed Finland's appreciation to the alliance for supporting Helsinki's membership bid, and recalled that "over the past thirty years, Finland and NATO have had a long-standing and pragmatic partnership," starting with the 'Partnership for Peace' program in 1994.
Foreign Minister Linde called the accession protocols signing ceremony a "historic day for Sweden and Finland."
"We are tremendously grateful for all the strong support that our accession has received from the allies, reflected in last week's Madrid summit declaration. Today's signing [of the accession protocols] will be a confirmation of this support. The signing of the accession protocols will be an important step toward our full NATO membership...As a future member of the alliance, Sweden will contribute to the security of all allies. We are convinced that our membership will strengthen NATO and add to the stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," Linde said.
Officials from NATO countries have repeatedly emphasized the significance of Finland and Sweden's entry into the Western alliance in recent days, with Polish President Andrzej Duda boasting Monday that
the Baltic Sea would become an "internal basin" of the NATO alliance after the Nordic countries joined the bloc.