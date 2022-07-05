https://sputniknews.com/20220705/nato-reps-sign-protocols-on-finland-and-swedens-accession-to-western-alliance-1096968719.html

NATO Reps Sign Protocols on Finland and Sweden's Accession to Western Alliance

The Finnish and Swedish governments applied for NATO membership this spring in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, breaking with traditions of... 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ambassadors from NATO countries formally signed the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, with Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde attending the ceremony."This is truly an historic moment. For Finland, for Sweden, for NATO, and for our shared security," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.The pair of Nordic nations speedily completed accession talks on Monday, with NATO saying in a press statement that the two countries had "formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership" following their formal invitation into the bloc at last week's alliance summit in Madrid, Spain.The accession protocols will now need to be formally ratified by each of the alliance's 30 allies.Foreign Minister Haavisto expressed Finland's appreciation to the alliance for supporting Helsinki's membership bid, and recalled that "over the past thirty years, Finland and NATO have had a long-standing and pragmatic partnership," starting with the 'Partnership for Peace' program in 1994.Foreign Minister Linde called the accession protocols signing ceremony a "historic day for Sweden and Finland.""We are tremendously grateful for all the strong support that our accession has received from the allies, reflected in last week's Madrid summit declaration. Today's signing [of the accession protocols] will be a confirmation of this support. The signing of the accession protocols will be an important step toward our full NATO membership...As a future member of the alliance, Sweden will contribute to the security of all allies. We are convinced that our membership will strengthen NATO and add to the stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," Linde said.Officials from NATO countries have repeatedly emphasized the significance of Finland and Sweden's entry into the Western alliance in recent days, with Polish President Andrzej Duda boasting Monday that the Baltic Sea would become an "internal basin" of the NATO alliance after the Nordic countries joined the bloc.

