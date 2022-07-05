https://sputniknews.com/20220705/frances-psg-terminates-contract-with-head-coach-pochettino-1096980749.html

France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French football club Paris Saint-Germain said that the contract with head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been terminated. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," the statement says.Under the Argentine coach, the won the 2020 Trophée des Champions (French Supercup), the 2020/21 Coupe de France, as well as the club’s historic 10th Ligue 1 title last April, it says.His post will be assumed by French football manager Christophe Galtier, who previously led the Nice, finishing in the fifth place in Ligue 1 last season. Galtier also previously managed Lille and Saint-Etienne.

