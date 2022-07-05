https://sputniknews.com/20220705/frances-psg-terminates-contract-with-head-coach-pochettino-1096980749.html
France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino
France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French football club Paris Saint-Germain said that the contract with head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been terminated. 05.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-05T12:51+0000
2022-07-05T12:51+0000
2022-07-05T12:51+0000
paris saint-germain (psg)
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096980575_0:1:2169:1221_1920x0_80_0_0_a184d5becd0192a878531c3f52ab676d.jpg
"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," the statement says.Under the Argentine coach, the won the 2020 Trophée des Champions (French Supercup), the 2020/21 Coupe de France, as well as the club’s historic 10th Ligue 1 title last April, it says.His post will be assumed by French football manager Christophe Galtier, who previously led the Nice, finishing in the fifth place in Ligue 1 last season. Galtier also previously managed Lille and Saint-Etienne.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096980575_205:0:2133:1446_1920x0_80_0_0_a5ac9125a60c7f1e6ed06a67ad3c99ba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paris saint-germain (psg), sport
France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French football club Paris Saint-Germain said that the contract with head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been terminated.
"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," the statement says.
Under the Argentine coach, the won the 2020 Trophée des Champions (French Supercup), the 2020/21 Coupe de France, as well as the club’s historic 10th Ligue 1 title last April, it says.
"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino
and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future," the club added.
His post will be assumed by French football manager Christophe Galtier, who previously led the Nice, finishing in the fifth place in Ligue 1 last season. Galtier also previously managed Lille and Saint-Etienne.