France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino
France's PSG Terminates Contract With Head Coach Pochettino

12:51 GMT 05.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jeremias GonzalezPSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint Germain, at the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers, western France, Wednesday, April 20, 2022
PSG's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint Germain, at the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers, western France, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jeremias Gonzalez
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French football club Paris Saint-Germain said that the contract with head coach Mauricio Pochettino had been terminated.
"Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club," the statement says.
Under the Argentine coach, the won the 2020 Trophée des Champions (French Supercup), the 2020/21 Coupe de France, as well as the club’s historic 10th Ligue 1 title last April, it says.
"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future," the club added.
His post will be assumed by French football manager Christophe Galtier, who previously led the Nice, finishing in the fifth place in Ligue 1 last season. Galtier also previously managed Lille and Saint-Etienne.
