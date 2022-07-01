https://sputniknews.com/20220701/pochettino-psg-set-to-part-ways-as-french-giants-agree-to-pay-105mln-termination-fee-report-says-1096852217.html
Pochettino, PSG Set to Part Ways as French Giants Agree to Pay $10.5Mln Termination Fee, Report Says
Pochettino, PSG Set to Part Ways as French Giants Agree to Pay $10.5Mln Termination Fee, Report Says
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seem to be in for an overhaul after last season's Champions League disaster, where the French team lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16.
Mauricio Pochettino's PSG reign is all but over, with the Argentine manager and the Ligue 1 champions agreeing on a termination package, French newspaper L'Equipe reported.Pochettino, whose contract with PSG would have only expired after the end of the 2022-23 season, has been offered a whopping $10.5 million as termination pay by the club.According to the newspaper, the Argentine coach has accepted the payment and will no longer be associated with the club next season.Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021 and guided them to their 10th French top-flight title in May this year.But it was his failure to inspire PSG to an elusive Champions League crown that eventually cost him dearly as Parc des Princes' top hierarchy, including club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi want to win the continental trophy at any cost in 2022-23.Pochettino, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with the top job at Tottenham. He was in charge of the Spurs from 2014 to 2019, and shares a close bond with the club's talisman and captain Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) seem to be in for an overhaul after last season's Champions League disaster, where the French team lost to eventual winners Real Madrid in the Round of 16. First, it was sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo who was fired from the club last month and now it is the turn of manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Mauricio Pochettino
's PSG reign is all but over, with the Argentine manager and the Ligue 1 champions agreeing on a termination package, French newspaper L'Equipe reported.
Pochettino, whose contract with PSG
would have only expired after the end of the 2022-23 season, has been offered a whopping $10.5 million as termination pay by the club.
According to the newspaper, the Argentine coach has accepted the payment and will no longer be associated with the club next season.
Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021 and guided them to their 10th French top-flight title in May this year.
But it was his failure to inspire PSG to an elusive Champions League
crown that eventually cost him dearly as Parc des Princes' top hierarchy, including club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi want to win the continental trophy at any cost in 2022-23.
Pochettino, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with the top job at Tottenham. He was in charge of the Spurs from 2014 to 2019, and shares a close bond with the club's talisman and captain Harry Kane.