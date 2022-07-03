International
Buckingham Palace Reduces Duties of Queen Elizabeth II for First Time in Decade, Reports Say
The Queen's son, the Prince of Wales, will take on a number of the most demanding official duties, while some other responsibilities, including the event of the state opening of the UK parliament, have been completely abolished.According to the Sovereign Grant Report, published by the UK government, the Queen's role is still made up of two key elements, the Head of State and the Head of Nation, and encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties.A palace source said, as quoted by Daily Mail, that the changes were not "drastic," but a small post-Jubilee update.Elizabeth II ascended the throne on February 6, 1952 at the age of 25. In June, she celebrated 70 years on the throne, becoming the first UK monarch to celebrate the platinum anniversary of the reign. Media reported that the Queen became the second in the list of the longest-serving monarchs in history, overtaking the king of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled for 70 years and 126 days in 1946-2016.
12:49 GMT 03.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jonathan BradyQueen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.
Queen Elizabeth II watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
