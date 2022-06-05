Queen Elizabeth II Attends Event Timed to Platinum Jubilee of Reign
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday participated in the celebration of the 70th, platinum anniversary of her reign, walking on a balcony of Buckingham Palace, as broadcast by the Royal Family Channel.
The queen appeared in public, accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family. She stood on the balcony for several minutes to the sound of the national anthem of the United Kingdom. The monarch smiled and waved to spectators.
"I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," the queen wrote on Twitter.
On Friday, the monarch was unable to attend a solemn service in St. Paul's Cathedral due to health problems. Later in that day, Buckingham Palace announced that the queen would also miss the Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday.
Elizabeth II, who turned 96 in 2022, is the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee. Official birthdays of British monarchs are always celebrated in summer, regardless of their actual time of birth. Various events are held throughout the country during the year, culminating in a four-day weekend from June 2-5.