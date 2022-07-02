https://sputniknews.com/20220702/r-kelly-on-suicide-watch-after-being-sentenced-to-30-years-in-prison-for-sex-crimes-1096896056.html

R. Kelly on Suicide Watch After Being Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

Convicted sexual predator R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch at the New York detention facility where he is being held after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, his attorney said.Lawyer Jennifer Bonjean claimed the 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer was not suicidal, but was placed on the watch as punishment by guards in the prison.According to Bonjean, “MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag.""My partner and I spoke with Mr. Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine and ONLY expressed concern that even though he was NOT suicidal, MDC would place him on suicide watch,” the laywer added.R. Kelly's legal team has filed a lawsuit and moved for a temporary restraining order to remove him from confinement. The complaint names the Metropolitan Detention Center of Brooklyn and its leading officials as well as the US government as defendants.According to the lawsuit, the disgraced R&B singer's lawyers called the Brooklyn detention cnetre following his sentencing to learn of his status, and prison staff repeatedly hung up on them, "laughed and were highly unprofessional." Kelly is now demanding unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.Bonjean complained that inmates are monitored 24/7 in a “stripped down” room without any comfort items such as books or magazines when on suicide watch.A spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, but emphasized that the agency is “committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff, and the public.”R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors argued Kelly had used his stardom and a "network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification."The singer is set to be transferred to Illinois in the coming weeks, where he is due to stand trial on child pornography, sexual abuse and other charges in Chicago in August.The weeks-long federal trial in Brooklyn included testimony from witnesses who said they were sexually and physically abused by R. Kelly. Rumors of Kelly's abuse of minors and women have been doing the rounds since the 90s, around the same time he married the late R&B artist Aaliyah, when she was just 15 years old and he was an adult.

