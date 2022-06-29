https://sputniknews.com/20220629/r-kelly-slapped-with-30-year-prison-sentence-over-sex-trafficking-racketeering-charges-1096809693.html

R. Kelly Slapped With 30-Year Prison Sentence Over Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges

Disgraced singer-songwriter R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday, marking the end of a five-week trial in Brooklyn that included... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

Disgraced singer-songwriter R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday, marking the end of a five-week trial in Brooklyn that included testimony from dozens of witnesses, including those who accused the 55-year-old of both sexual and physical abuse.Prosecutors were aiming for Kelly to be given at least 25 years behind bars, per a June 8 memo filed with the court New York court. Kelly's attorney argued that the disgraced R&B legend should only have to serve a decade behind bars because he "experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence.”US District Judge Ann M. Donnelly told the singer-songwriter that “the public has to be protected from behaviors like this.”MORE DETAILS TO COME.

