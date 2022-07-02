https://sputniknews.com/20220702/poles-protest-in-warsaw-against-mass-immigration-from-ukraine--video-1096891324.html

Poles Protest in Warsaw Against Mass Immigration From Ukraine – Video

Warsaw residents took to the streets to protest continuing waves of immigrants from Ukraine on 2 July.The protest coincided with the government ending its policy of paying citizens who host and feed Ukrainian refugees 40 zloty ($8.91) per day for each Ukrainian.Overall, some 3.57 million Ukrainians have entered Poland since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. However, polls show that most of them are looking to move to other countries, with only 17% planning to stay in Poland. In recent weeks, less Ukrainians entered Poland than have left it.Despite cutting its funding for incoming Ukrainians, Warsaw has not scaled back arms deliveries to Ukraine and is one of the top global donors. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that such shipments not only undermine European security, but also prolong the conflict, prompting Kiev to refuse to negotiate and send more Ukrainians to their deaths. Moscow called on western countries to stop arming Kiev, so far to no avail.

