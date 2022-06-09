Russian Foreign Intelligence: Zelensky Handing Over Ukrainian Sovereignty to Poland
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiPolish Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Poland's national flag during a military parade.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky seems to be agreeing to the transfer of Ukrainian sovereignty to Poland, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported, citing its Director Sergei Naryshkin.
"Zelensky seems to agree to the transfer of Ukraine's sovereignty to Poland", the statement read. "The dreams of the Polish authorities about the return of the Eastern Borderlands are being embodied in these steps".
The Kiev clique has already agreed to the annexation of Ukraine by Poland, Naryshkin said.
According to the SVR, with the consent of Kiev, Poland starts hosting a backup data processing center of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks ahead of a press conference in a city subway under a central square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The main task of installing the equipment of Ukraine's tax service in Poland was taken over by technology company SILTEC, which is affiliated with local intelligence agencies, while methodological support of the ongoing operation is provided by representatives of US tech giants Dell, IBM and Cisco, the SVR said.
"The state is not a private corporation, and in this case we see that the Kiev junta has already agreed with the annexation of Ukraine by Poland and voluntarily surrenders state sovereignty to it", Naryshkin said.
Ukraine deliberately discloses to the United States and Poland information of national importance, including taxpayer data and the real financial situation of the country,
"In business, such a 'transaction' could be classified as mergers and acquisitions," the statement says.