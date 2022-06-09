https://sputniknews.com/20220609/russian-foreign-intelligence-zelensky-handing-over-ukrainian-sovereignty-to-poland--1096149971.html

Russian Foreign Intelligence: Zelensky Handing Over Ukrainian Sovereignty to Poland

Russian Foreign Intelligence: Zelensky Handing Over Ukrainian Sovereignty to Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky seems to be agreeing to the transfer of Ukrainian sovereignty to Poland, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T10:40+0000

2022-06-09T10:40+0000

2022-06-09T10:40+0000

ukraine

poland

russia

svr

sergei naryshkin

russian foreign intelligence service

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103959/09/1039590994_201:0:3584:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0606fc65c5827914773c6152d269bf.jpg

The Kiev clique has already agreed to the annexation of Ukraine by Poland, Naryshkin said.According to the SVR, with the consent of Kiev, Poland starts hosting a backup data processing center of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.The main task of installing the equipment of Ukraine's tax service in Poland was taken over by technology company SILTEC, which is affiliated with local intelligence agencies, while methodological support of the ongoing operation is provided by representatives of US tech giants Dell, IBM and Cisco, the SVR said.Ukraine deliberately discloses to the United States and Poland information of national importance, including taxpayer data and the real financial situation of the country,

ukraine

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, poland, russia, svr, sergei naryshkin, russian foreign intelligence service, volodymyr zelensky