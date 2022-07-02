https://sputniknews.com/20220702/lukashenko-claims-ukraine-tried-to-strike-belarus-military-targets-all-missiles-intercepted-1096893363.html

Lukashenko Claims Ukraine Tried to Strike Belarus Military Targets, All Missiles Intercepted

Ukraine has repeatedly claimed that Belarus "attacked" it even though the country's military is not taking part in Russia's special military operation launched... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to land strikes on several military targets in Belarus territory around three days ago. He added that the attacks failed and that all missiles had been intercepted by the Pantsir S-1 (NATO reporting name SA-22 Greyhound) air defense system.Lukashenko stressed that Minsk does not want to wage war against Ukraine and that not a single Belarus soldier ventured into its territory. He noted, however, that Minsk and Moscow must be ready to offer a mirror response in case western countries act aggressively. For its part, Belarus already has its enemies' decision-making centers in its crosshairs, the president added.The Belarus president went on to say that the West has failed in its attempts to unite the world against Belarus and Russia. He added that NATO and the EU now want to organize new provocations to prolong the conflict in Ukraine and "drown [Belarus] and Russia". Lukashenko claimed that the West needs victory in the Ukraine to get to its main rival – China.Minsk has repeatedly stressed that it is not taking part in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, but Kiev continues to call it an "aggressor". Ukrainian politicians insist that Belarus provided Russia a foothold for its forces and helped land strikes inside Ukraine. Minsk stresses it is not a part of this conflict.Furthermore, Lukashenko claimed that Ukraine itself was planning an attack against Belarus ahead of the special operation, but it was prevented by Minsk and Moscow.

