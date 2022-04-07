https://sputniknews.com/20220407/belarus-conducts-special-op-to-free-its-citizens-in-ukraine-lukashenko-says-1094553209.html

Belarus Conducts Special Op to Free Its Citizens in Ukraine, Lukashenko Says

The Belorussian president told the head of the country's State Security Committee to hand state awards to everyone who was involved in the operation. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Belarus has conducted a special operation to free its citizens in Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.The president did not go into details, but instructed the chairman of the State Security Committee to give awards to everyone who was involved in the special operation.Lukashenko also said that the operation was flawless, adding that if more Belarusians happen to remain hostage in Ukraine, Minsk will respond differently. Belarus is Russia's closest ally, with the presidents of the two countries constantly in contact with each other as Russia's special military operation in Ukraine continues. Earlier this month, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that an attack on Belarus would equal to an attack on Russia since the two countries form a Union State and are also members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

