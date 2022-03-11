https://sputniknews.com/20220311/lukashenko-says-ukraine-planned-to-attack-belarus-1093779071.html

Lukashenko Says Ukraine Planned to Attack Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Ukraine planned to attack not only Donbass but also Belarus.

Commenting on the sanctions imposed on both Moscow and Minsk, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the USSR had lived under sanctions but still succeeded.Russia and Belarus faced sanctions after Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine. The step was taken amid escalating attacks by Kiev's forces in Donbass, which prompted the mass evacuation of civilians and made the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics appeal to Russia for help. President Putin stressed that the op was started to stop the bloodshed in Donbass and aims to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine.The Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons: the MoD stated that a total of 3,213 Ukrainian military objects have been eliminated since the beginning of the operation.The list of destroyed Ukrainian vehicles includes "98 aircraft, 118 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,041 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 113 multiple launch rocket systems, 389 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 843 units of special military vehicles", according to an official statement.

