https://sputniknews.com/20220702/idf-shoots-down-three-hezbollah-drones-launched-towards-karish-gas-field-1096895335.html

IDF Shoots Down 'Three Hezbollah Drones' Launched Towards Karish Gas Field - Video

IDF Shoots Down 'Three Hezbollah Drones' Launched Towards Karish Gas Field - Video

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with top security officials after Hezbollah drones were intercepted en route to the Karish gas field in the... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-02T17:26+0000

2022-07-02T17:26+0000

2022-07-02T17:37+0000

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096895335.jpg?1656783472

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that it shot down three drones launched by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement. According to the IDF, the UAVs were launched towards the Karish gas field, which Israel says is part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone. Lebanon lays claim to parts of the gas field.According to the Israeli military, one of the drones was shot down by an F-16 fighter jet, and the other two by Barak missiles fired from the Saar 5 Class Corvette INS Eilat.The drones were “identified at an early stage and monitored throughout their flight by air control units” and “intercepted at the most appropriate operational point,” the IDF explained.The military added that a preliminary investigation showed that the drones did not pose a real threat at any point during their flight.A video showing the moment the drones were intercepted has emerged online:Following the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situational assessment with top military brass. Gantz emphasized the following:Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and view each other as enemy states. Nonethless, the two sides have been engaged in indirect talks brokered by the United States for almost two years to resolve a maritime border dispute.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east