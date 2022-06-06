https://sputniknews.com/20220606/40-years-after-first-lebanon-war-ex-lebanese-fighter-says-hes-got-no-regrets-for-supporting-israel-1096040737.html
40 Years After First Lebanon War, Ex-Lebanese Fighter Says He's Got No Regrets for Supporting Israel
According to estimates, the Israeli Operation Peace for Galilee resulted in the death of as many as 19,000 people, including both combatants and civilians. It also left Lebanon’s infrastructure devastated, with 200,000 people losing their homes.
For some people, however, collaboration with the Jewish state was considered a must to uproot the presence of Syrian and Palestinian militants.
Samer, whose real name cannot be disclosed for fear of his safety, remembers well that hot summer day of 6 June 1982 when Israel launched its Operation Peace for Galilee that aimed at curbing the threat of Palestinian and Syrian militants.
At the time of the incursion, Samer was 22. He was living in Marjayoun, a small town in the south of the country and he was part of one of Lebanon’s Christian militias.
"I remember I was in our base, when we heard the news about Israel sending in its troops," recalled Samer. "Not even for a second did I ponder what side I was going to be on," he added.
Like thousands of other Christians, Samer joined the Israeli forces. He fought Palestinian and Syrian militias shoulder-to-shoulder with the IDF but soon enough he was burnt in one of the battles and rushed by the Israelis to a hospital in the city of Safed in northern Israel. After the recovery, Samer went back to Lebanon to re-join the ranks.
For many Lebanese, especially the Muslims of the country, he was a traitor. Israel reportedly fired more than 185,000 projectiles into the Arab country and devastated much of its infrastructure. It left some 200,000 people homeless, up to 19,000 dead and thousands of others injured.
Samer, however, says his decision to fight in the ranks of the IDF was prompted because of his desire to protect Lebanon from the Palestinian and Syrian presence.
"We were protecting our homes, families and land from the forces of the Palestinian, Syrian and even Iraqi invaders. Those militants didn't care about the future of Lebanon. They wanted to turn it into their sphere of influence and we were determined not to let that happen".
Even after the operation was over, many Christians continued to assist Israel in southern Lebanon. By 1985 they all merged into the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) that also included Muslims and Druze. They all were fighting together to keep Syrians and the Palestinians at bay.
However, that loyalty came at a price. In 2000, when Israel pulled out completely from Lebanon, Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia that led the resistance against Israel, wanted to take revenge. Anyone who was believed to be an Israeli ally was at risk of being either killed or jailed. Thousands of SLA fighters and their families looked for a way out.
680 families, including some 3,500 people have managed to cross the border and get accepted by Israel. Samer and his family were among the lucky ones. He has received monetary assistance and accommodation. Thousands of other SLA fighters, however, have been left behind
. His contacts with those who remained in Lebanon, are almost non-existent.
"Up until 2001, we used to talk on the phone with friends and family. Now they are all scared. My mother passed away and I didn't even have a chance to see her. But looking back, I have no regrets. We did the right thing for our country and I am proud of the heritage I have left for future generations."