International
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/cristiano-ronaldo-reportedly-asks-man-u-to-let-him-leave-club---if-they-can-get-a-good-offer-1096897751.html
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asks Man U to Let Him Leave Club - If They Can Get a Good Offer
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asks Man U to Let Him Leave Club - If They Can Get a Good Offer
Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Manchester United in August 2021, with the added option of extending his stay for an additional year. While the... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T21:33+0000
2022-07-02T21:30+0000
cristiano ronaldo
manchester united
football
transfer offer
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_31636757a82c0352e0c8739e04660f55.jpg
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave the club if team officials find a suitable enough offer for him, an exclusive Saturday report by the Times has revealed.The UK-based outlet reported Ronaldo is willing to part ways with the Old Trafford team this summer in favor for landing on another club that will allow him to return to the UEFA Champions League and win some trophies.However, Man United has yet to show interest in truly wanting to let go of Ronaldo, who is still contracted for another 12 months of play. Citing sources, ESPN earlier reported that team officials relayed to Ronaldo that he would not be available for a summer transfer.The player's first season back with the Red Devils proved mostly positive as Ronaldo became the team's stop scorer, but ultimately fell short as Man U failed to qualify for the Champions League. Sources have indicated that Ronaldo's doubts of the team's current abilities is what is fueling his desire to leave.As Ronaldo seeks to ensure that his career ends on a high note, reports have indicated that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly earlier met with Jorge Mendes, who represents the Portuguese forward. Additionally, clubs Napoli and Bayern Munich are said to be aware of a potential Ronaldo snag ahead of the upcoming football season.Although Man U has not signed any new players to strengthen the team since the appointment of Erik ten Hang, the club is reported to be working to attain Dutch player Tyrell Malacia and Ajax's Lisandro Martinez amid ongoing talks for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/neymar-may-replace-cristiano-ronaldo-at-old-trafford-if-he-decides-to-leave-french-media-report-1096735292.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1acfca1c4275da8ab04c7c82b240f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, football, transfer offer, sport

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asks Man U to Let Him Leave Club - If They Can Get a Good Offer

21:33 GMT 02.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jon SuperFILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rests against a goalpost during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022.
FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rests against a goalpost during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Manchester United in August 2021, with the added option of extending his stay for an additional year. While the highly-anticipated signing marked a welcome return to Old Trafford for fans, Ronaldo's future is growing ever uncertain as reports suggest the player is wanting out.
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave the club if team officials find a suitable enough offer for him, an exclusive Saturday report by the Times has revealed.
The UK-based outlet reported Ronaldo is willing to part ways with the Old Trafford team this summer in favor for landing on another club that will allow him to return to the UEFA Champions League and win some trophies.
However, Man United has yet to show interest in truly wanting to let go of Ronaldo, who is still contracted for another 12 months of play. Citing sources, ESPN earlier reported that team officials relayed to Ronaldo that he would not be available for a summer transfer.
The player's first season back with the Red Devils proved mostly positive as Ronaldo became the team's stop scorer, but ultimately fell short as Man U failed to qualify for the Champions League. Sources have indicated that Ronaldo's doubts of the team's current abilities is what is fueling his desire to leave.
Brazil's Neymar gestures during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
Neymar May Replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford if He Decides to Leave, French Media Report
28 June, 07:12 GMT
As Ronaldo seeks to ensure that his career ends on a high note, reports have indicated that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly earlier met with Jorge Mendes, who represents the Portuguese forward. Additionally, clubs Napoli and Bayern Munich are said to be aware of a potential Ronaldo snag ahead of the upcoming football season.
Although Man U has not signed any new players to strengthen the team since the appointment of Erik ten Hang, the club is reported to be working to attain Dutch player Tyrell Malacia and Ajax's Lisandro Martinez amid ongoing talks for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала