Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Asks Man U to Let Him Leave Club - If They Can Get a Good Offer

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to let him leave the club if team officials find a suitable enough offer for him, an exclusive Saturday report by the Times has revealed.The UK-based outlet reported Ronaldo is willing to part ways with the Old Trafford team this summer in favor for landing on another club that will allow him to return to the UEFA Champions League and win some trophies.However, Man United has yet to show interest in truly wanting to let go of Ronaldo, who is still contracted for another 12 months of play. Citing sources, ESPN earlier reported that team officials relayed to Ronaldo that he would not be available for a summer transfer.The player's first season back with the Red Devils proved mostly positive as Ronaldo became the team's stop scorer, but ultimately fell short as Man U failed to qualify for the Champions League. Sources have indicated that Ronaldo's doubts of the team's current abilities is what is fueling his desire to leave.As Ronaldo seeks to ensure that his career ends on a high note, reports have indicated that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly earlier met with Jorge Mendes, who represents the Portuguese forward. Additionally, clubs Napoli and Bayern Munich are said to be aware of a potential Ronaldo snag ahead of the upcoming football season.Although Man U has not signed any new players to strengthen the team since the appointment of Erik ten Hang, the club is reported to be working to attain Dutch player Tyrell Malacia and Ajax's Lisandro Martinez amid ongoing talks for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

