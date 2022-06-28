Neymar May Replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford if He Decides to Leave, French Media Report
© AP Photo / Andre PennerBrazil's Neymar gestures during a qualifying soccer match against Colombia for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.11, 2021
Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United future continues to hog the limelight. Recent reports suggest the Portuguese wizard is looking for greener avenues, away from Old Trafford. In the last few weeks, CR7 has been linked with a move to at least three clubs, namely Chelsea, Juventus, and Bayern Munich.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar could replace the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United if the latter choses to leave the English club this summer, French media outlet RMC Sport has reported.
While noted football expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils don't intend to sell the five-time Ballon d'Or during this summer's transfer window, Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with United's inability to bring a new set of players to Carrington.
Unlike Liverpool and Man City, which have already announced the signing of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, United's talks to bring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Manchester have yet to materialize as the Catalans are playing hardball over his price.
This has reportedly miffed Ronaldo and has him "worried" because United desperately needs world-class footballers in its midfield after the departure of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Nemanja Matic.
Under this backdrop, the Portugal captain's agent Jorge Mendes has already contacted Juventus and Chelsea for Ronaldo's potential transfer to either Turin or Stamford Bridge.
Coming back to Neymar, the Brazilian's position is quite different at PSG.
Indications are that the French heavyweights are desperate to offload him in the summer.
On the contrary, Neymar doesn't want to leave Paris and is doing everything possible to prevent his sale to a different club.
However, the report in RMC claims that PSG would be willing to offer Neymar for just $53 million because the club has grown weary of his antics, fitness problems, and lack of success on the pitch.
This would be a huge climbdown from the staggering $264 million which PSG paid to Barcelona five years ago when Neymar arrived from Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes.
The French broadcaster further says that PSG's asking price for Neymar is very well within United's reach and if Ronaldo leaves, his high wages would also not be an issue for the club.
Though there's little doubt that both Ronaldo and Neymar are in a tricky situation at their respective clubs, only time will tell if they will move out or stay with the Red Devils or the Ligue 1 champions in the next couple of weeks.
