https://sputniknews.com/20220701/nato-issues-stern-warning-to-china-as-new-pacific-alliance-forms-1096848131.html

NATO Issues Stern Warning to China as New Pacific Alliance Forms

NATO Issues Stern Warning to China as New Pacific Alliance Forms

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western leaders turning to oil price caps to assuage concerns about inflation... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-01T10:29+0000

2022-07-01T10:29+0000

2022-07-01T10:29+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

turkey

nato

economy

ecuador

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096847983_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_930f4c8e67de53c99732bc33cd7a4c07.png

NATO Issues Stern Warning to China as New Pacific Alliance Forms On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Western leaders turning to oil price caps to assuage concerns about inflation, the future of Ethiopia, and how China will respond to NATO looking to expand to the Pacific.

Guests:Andrew Korybko - Journalist | The West Turns to Oil Price Caps to Assuage Inflation ConcernsWyatt Reed - Journalist | Ramifications of Turkey's Big Win Realized During Last Day of NATO SummitScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Biden's Military Vaccine Mandate to Discharge Much Needed TroopsHermela Aregawi - Journalist | The Dirty War Against EthiopiaK.J. Noh - Journalist | NATO Issues Stern Warning to China as New Pacific Alliance FormsIn the first hour, Andrew Korybko joined the show to talk about Russia's pivot towards the Global South, the shift to a multi-polar world, and Western leaders looking to oil price caps in a last ditch attempt to appear as if they're taking action on inflation.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Wyatt Reed from the NATO Summit in Madrid and talked about the ramifications of the concessions Sweden and Finland gave to Turkey. We were also joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to talk about Biden's impending military vaccine mandate, declining recruitment rates, and the pro-life perspective on the end of Roe v. Wade.In the third hour, Hermela Aregawi joined the conversation to talk about the border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan, and what the future of Africa looks like if Ethiopia remains threatened from all sides. We were also joined by K.J. Noh to talk about the parasitic relationship the U.S. holds with the Global South and how China will respond to NATO looking to expand to the Pacific.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, turkey, nato, economy, ecuador, аудио, radio