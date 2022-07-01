https://sputniknews.com/20220701/magnitude-61-earthquake-rattles-southern-iran---usgs-1096875734.html
Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rattles Southern Iran, USGS Says
The USGS reported that a 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday in southern Iran.According to the preliminary data, the earthquake was felt on Friday night some 54 km northeast of the port city of Bandar Lengeh, at a depth of 10 kilometers.The USGS information was confirmed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), and eyewitnesses of the earthquake noted in a live reports journal on the website that the shock was felt even at a distance of more than 100 km from the epicenter.At the moment, the extent of possible damage and potential casualties are not reported.However, social media users said that the earthquake was felt even on the other side of the Persian Gulf, in Dubai, UAE.In March, the same region of the country was hit by an earthquake of equal magnitude, also felt in Dubai. No casualties or damage were reported at the time.As it stands on the boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, Iran is situated in a seismically active region and frequently experiences severe earthquakes. In 856 AD, the country saw its deadliest earthquake, which left about 200,000 people dead.
