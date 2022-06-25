https://sputniknews.com/20220625/southern-iran-hit-by-55-magnitude-earthquake-usgs-says-1096648249.html
Southern Iran Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, EMSC Says
Southern Iran Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, EMSC Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday the southern part of Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-25T05:44+0000
2022-06-25T05:44+0000
2022-06-25T05:44+0000
earthquake
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
The tremor was registered at 03:37 GMT. The epicenter was located 51 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of the port city of Bandar Lengeh at a depth of 8 kilometers.There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, iran
Southern Iran Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, EMSC Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday the southern part of Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The tremor was registered at 03:37 GMT. The epicenter was located 51 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of the port city of Bandar Lengeh at a depth of 8 kilometers.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.