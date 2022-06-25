International
Southern Iran Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, EMSC Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday the southern part of Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
earthquake, iran

05:44 GMT 25.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORINEarthquake seismograph diagram
Earthquake seismograph diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERICK FLORIN
