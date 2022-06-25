https://sputniknews.com/20220625/southern-iran-hit-by-55-magnitude-earthquake-usgs-says-1096648249.html

Southern Iran Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, EMSC Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit on Saturday the southern part of Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said. 25.06.2022, Sputnik International

The tremor was registered at 03:37 GMT. The epicenter was located 51 kilometers (31 miles) northwest of the port city of Bandar Lengeh at a depth of 8 kilometers.There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.Iran is located in a seismically active zone as lies along the border between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.

