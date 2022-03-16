International
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran, GFZ Says
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran, GFZ Says
Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, a place where several large faults intersect, which cover at least 90 percent of the... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude occurred in Iran early on Thursday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Tremors were detected 58 kilometers northwest of Hormozgan province's Bandar-e Lengeh city in Southern Iran at 02:45 am local time.According to social media, tremors were heard as far away as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.There have been no reports yet of possible damage or victims.In November last year, two people died and 27 others were injured after two powerful earthquakes hit southern Iran.
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran, GFZ Says

23:26 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 23:47 GMT 16.03.2022)
Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, a place where several large faults intersect, which cover at least 90 percent of the country's territory. Earthquakes here occur frequently and are quite destructive, hitting mostly the southern parts of Iran.
An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude occurred in Iran early on Thursday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Tremors were detected 58 kilometers northwest of Hormozgan province's Bandar-e Lengeh city in Southern Iran at 02:45 am local time.
According to social media, tremors were heard as far away as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
There have been no reports yet of possible damage or victims.
In November last year, two people died and 27 others were injured after two powerful earthquakes hit southern Iran.
