https://sputniknews.com/20211114/southern-iran-hit-by-2-magnitude-60-earthquakes-killing-1-injuring-8-report-says---video-1090729656.html

Southern Iran Hit by 2 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquakes Killing 1, Injuring 8, Report Says - Video

Southern Iran Hit by 2 Magnitude 6.0 Earthquakes Killing 1, Injuring 8, Report Says - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least one person died and eight others were injured on Sunday as two powerful earthquakes hit southern Iran, the Mehr news agency... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-14T15:56+0000

2021-11-14T15:56+0000

2021-11-14T15:56+0000

news

iran

quake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090729735_0:0:911:512_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd52260aa964cd93ca3cd0411a40ab5.jpg

Earlier in the day, two earthquakes with a magnitude of over 6.0 struck near the city of Bandar Abbas, in the province of Hormozgan.According to the IRIB broadcaster, the deceased person was killed by a falling electricity pole.Rescue teams have been dispatched to the region.Videos from the area emerged online.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, iran, quake