Kinzinger Warns of ‘Christian Taliban’ After Boebert Critiques US Separation of Church and State

Kinzinger Warns of ‘Christian Taliban’ After Boebert Critiques US Separation of Church and State

Boebert’s vocal exasperation with the separation of church and state has prompted a rebuke from fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-CA), who likened the Colorado Republican’s ideology to that of the Taliban*.“We must opposed [sic] the Christian Taliban,” he added. “I say this as a Christian.”Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee probing the January 6 insurrection, clarified in a later tweet that he was specifically speaking out against “Christian nationalism.”Boebert’s remarks were made prior to her 64%-36% primary win over challenger and Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Tuesday.“That is not how our founding fathers intended it,” she said. “And I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. That’s not in the Constitution, it was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does.”The Colorado Republican has seemingly walked back her statement after accusations that she was advocating for the US to become a theocracy.* The Taliban is an organization sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorist activities.

