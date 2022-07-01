Kinzinger Warns of ‘Christian Taliban’ After Boebert Critiques US Separation of Church and State
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is being labeled a religious extremist by some after proclaiming in a recent speech that she was “tired of this separation of church and state” in the US. The polarizing lawmaker’s comments came alongside the SCOTUS decision to repeal Roe v. Wade – a move many view as an application of traditional religious values.
Boebert’s vocal exasperation with the separation of church and state has prompted a rebuke from fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-CA), who likened the Colorado Republican’s ideology to that of the Taliban*.
“There is no difference between this and the Taliban,” Kinzinger tweeted on Wednesday.
“We must opposed [sic] the Christian Taliban,” he added. “I say this as a Christian.”
Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee probing the January 6 insurrection, clarified in a later tweet that he was specifically speaking out against “Christian nationalism.”
"I can't find anywhere Jesus said that the Govt matters to him,” Kinzinger tweeted.
Boebert’s remarks were made prior to her 64%-36% primary win over challenger and Colorado state Senator Don Coram on Tuesday.
“The reason we had so many overreaching regulations in our nation is because the church complied. The Church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church,” Boebert said.
“That is not how our founding fathers intended it,” she said. “And I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. That’s not in the Constitution, it was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does.”
The Colorado Republican has seemingly walked back her statement after accusations that she was advocating for the US to become a theocracy.
“Christian principles have informed and guided lawmakers in America since its founding. The Congresswoman believes that that should continue,” Boebert spokesperson Benjamin Stout told Politifact.
