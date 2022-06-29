https://sputniknews.com/20220629/strong-showing-from-trump-candidates-in-tuesdays-primaries-sets-tone-for-high-stakes-nov-midterms-1096783002.html

Strong Showing From Trump Candidates in Tuesday's Primaries Sets Tone for High Stakes’ Nov. Midterms

Strong Showing From Trump Candidates in Tuesday's Primaries Sets Tone for High Stakes’ Nov. Midterms

Five US states - Illinois, Colorado, Oklahoma, New York and Utah - held primaries for the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, with voters heading to the polls... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T09:52+0000

2022-06-29T09:52+0000

2022-06-29T09:52+0000

donald trump

midterms

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095051479_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d933eb63ff926970795629310cd7beab.jpg

Ex-president Donald Trump's influence was again keenly felt on the ballot as five more states, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma and Utah, held primaries on Tuesday.Overall, Trump and his supporters largely sailed to their party’s nominations for the general election in November, when congressional, state and local races will be on the ballot. According to preliminary results, many of the candidates who won on 28 June had either openly supported Donald Trump, or sympathized with the 45th POTUS and supported him in the past, including on the contentious issue of “fraud” and “rigging” in the 2020 presidential election.Illinois In the Illinois Republican primary for governor, the incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association, which he funds, may have reportedly spent close to $35 million trying to sway voters against state Sen. Darren Bailey, an openly pro-Trump Republican, but failed. Despite Democrats warning that Bailey embraced the Trump agenda, he handily won the nomination in a state that swung towards Joe Biden by 17 percentage points in 2020.Another Trump-endorsed Illinois Republican - Rep. Mary Miller - prevailed in House District 15. Miller ousted her colleague Rep. Rodney Davis in a member-on-member primary.Utah Utah Sen. Mike Lee efficaciously fended off two primary challengers on Tuesday. Lee had openly backed Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he claimed had been “rigged” to favour his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.His unsuccessful challengers - ex-Utah House member Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom - had not voted for Donald Trump in 2020, and attacked Lee for his unwavering loyalty to Trump.Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) had stated in 2021 that Trump's remarks to his supporters during a rally on January 6, in which he urged them to "fight like hell", were not much different from comments Democratic lawmakers made, urging voters to publicly challenge GOP members of Congress.Lee has been in the crosshairs of mainstream media, accused of being heavily involved in Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.In texts sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who turned them over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 events at the US Capitol, Lee was highly supportive of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election through legal challenges, offering on Nov. 7, 2020 his “unequivocal support for you to exhaust every legal and constitutional remedy at your disposal to restore Americans faith in our elections.” Mark Lee ultimately abandoned the effort when no evidence of widespread fraud was discovered, according to texts, cited by US media.OklahomaOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, endorsed by Donald Trump in March, easily won the nomination, far outstripping three fellow Republicans. Rep.Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) secured the most votes in the GOP primary for the US Senate, despite failing to clear the 50 percent threshold necessary to avoid a runoff with former state Rep. T.W. Shannon, according to Associated Press. Tahrohon Wayne Shannon, advisory board member for ‘Black Voices for Trump,’ notably addressed a rally of Trump supporters in June, 2020.Markwayne Mullin, who last publicly met with Trump in April 2022, is known for his effort to secure legislation to overturn the House’s vote to impeach Trump for ‘inciting’ the Jan. 6 riot. He had initiated a bill, introduced in May 2022, that would have nullified Trump's second impeachment.According to an email his office sent to fellow GOP lawmakers at the time, cited by US media, he stated, “The Democrats’ weaponization of impeachment against President Trump cannot go unanswered in the history books.” ColoradoIn Colorado, business founder and a University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganal won the Republican primary election for governor.Ganahl, boasting strong links to the party establishment, was seen as the frontrunner early on, relying on support from influential Republicans, including former Gov. Bill Owens.When she first launched her bid to run for governor, she was asked if she believed the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen,’ as many Colorado conservatives do.Ganahl told reporters she didn’t want to get into that on the day of her campaign launch. However, according to the Colorado Democratic Party, Ganahl had a “long track record of being in lockstep with Donald Trump, Cory Gardner, Lauren Boebert.”Ganahl said that Democrats’ “dirty tricks backfired,” as she made her victory speech on Tuesday.Furthermore, Trump-endorsed first-term lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert fended off a challenge from state Sen. Don Coram in the Colorado 2022 GOP primary race for US House from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Boebert made headlines when she called out President Biden, accusing him of putting US troops in coffins during his State of the Union address. The president had been discussing American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan.High Stakes’ MidtermsBefore Tuesday’s ballot, twenty-six states held their first round of primaries to decide who will be on the ballot in November midterm elections and, thus, decide the balance of power in Washington and US state capitols buildings.The stakes are particularly high this year for the midterm elections in the US, on 8 November, 2022, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.The loss of a majority in the US House of Representatives in the November midterms is believed to be virtually unavoidable, according to the Democratic Party's strategists cited by media. Republicans need a gain of only four seats to recapture the House majority.In a Senate currently split 50-50, Republicans need a net gain of only one seat.A GOP-controlled House could potentially roadblock President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and, as the Republicans have long vowed, investigate his administration and family. Damning revelations about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, under federal investigation for possible tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings, have cast a shadow over the 46thPOTUS.House Republicans have pledged that if Americans entrust the GOP with a majority in 2023, they would use “tools at our disposal to ensure we get to the truth about whether Joe Biden has financially benefited and helped facilitate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220214/sen-lindsey-graham-trump-hurting-his-chances-at-reelection-by-fixating-on-2020-loss-1093004828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/secret-service-agents-might-refute-under-oath-ex-meadows-aides-account-of-6-january-events-1096774445.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220628/supreme-court-decision-to-reverse-roe-v-wade-to-galvanize-democrat-base-ahead-of-midterms---experts-1096766664.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

donald trump, midterms, joe biden