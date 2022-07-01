https://sputniknews.com/20220701/indias-supreme-court-slams-bjp-politicians-prophet-remark-loose-tongue-set-nation-on-fire-1096858668.html

India’s Supreme Court Slams BJP Politician’s Prophet Remark: 'Loose Tongue Set Nation on Fire'

India’s Supreme Court Slams BJP Politician’s Prophet Remark: 'Loose Tongue Set Nation on Fire'

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Nupur Sharma made an offensive remark about the Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on 26 May... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

India's top court criticized former BJP politician Nupur Sharma on Friday for her controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad in May, saying that she was single-handedly responsible for the widespread protests and should have apologized to the nation.In response, Sharma’s lawyer Maninder Singh stressed that his client tendered a written apology, to which Justice Kant said it was "too late to withdraw" and added it was done "conditionally, saying sentiments hurt."Sharma has pleaded to combine all the legal proceedings filed in different states against her into one case, with the exception of the investigations in Maharashtra and West Bengal states. The court, however, has refused her plea.Her lawyer has also pointed out that Sharma has collaborated with Delhi Police investigations."When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested. But nobody dares to touch you [Sharma]. That shows your clout,” it continued.Sharma’s May remarks not only sparked violent protests across India but also abroad, with terrorists attacking a Gurdwara place of worship in Afghanistan's capital city, killing two people on 18 June. The Islamist organization later said that the attack was "retaliation for insults" to the Prophet Mohammad.Equally, in India, the court's critique came mere days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur city, Rajasthan state. The tailor had allegedly backed Sharma on social media, prompting the two accused men to "avenge an insult to Islam" according to their social media posts.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Sharma's remarks and suspended her from the party.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

