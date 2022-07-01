https://sputniknews.com/20220701/indias-supreme-court-slams-bjp-politicians-prophet-remark-loose-tongue-set-nation-on-fire-1096858668.html
India’s Supreme Court Slams BJP Politician’s Prophet Remark: 'Loose Tongue Set Nation on Fire'
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Nupur Sharma made an offensive remark about the Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on 26 May...
India's top court criticized former BJP politician Nupur Sharma on Friday for her controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad in May, saying that she was single-handedly responsible for the widespread protests and should have apologized to the nation.

"She has a loose tongue and made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire... She should have immediately apologized for her comments to the whole country," Justice Surya Kant, who was presiding over a two-judge bench, said. "She has become a security threat. The way she has ignited emotions… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

In response, Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh stressed that his client tendered a written apology, to which Justice Kant said it was "too late to withdraw" and added it was done "conditionally, saying sentiments hurt."

Sharma has pleaded to combine all the legal proceedings filed in different states against her into one case, with the exception of the investigations in Maharashtra and West Bengal states. The court, however, has refused her plea.

Her lawyer has also pointed out that Sharma has collaborated with Delhi Police investigations.

However, the Supreme Court judge claimed that her political clout has limited police action. "What has happened in the investigation so far? What has [the] Delhi Police done so far? Don't make us open our mouths! They must have put a red carpet for you."

"When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested. But nobody dares to touch you [Sharma]. That shows your clout," it continued.

Sharma's May remarks not only sparked violent protests across India but also abroad, with terrorists attacking a Gurdwara place of worship in Afghanistan's capital city, killing two people on 18 June. The Islamist organization later said that the attack was "retaliation for insults" to the Prophet Mohammad.

Equally, in India, the court's critique came mere days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur city, Rajasthan state. The tailor had allegedly backed Sharma on social media, prompting the two accused men to "avenge an insult to Islam" according to their social media posts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Sharma's remarks and suspended her from the party.
india
12:15 GMT 01.07.2022 (Updated: 12:23 GMT 01.07.2022)
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Nupur Sharma made an offensive remark about the Prophet Mohammad during a television debate on 26 May, triggering violent protests across the country. Her comments evoked condemnation by more than 20 Muslim countries.
India's top court criticized former BJP politician Nupur Sharma on Friday for her controversial remarks about the Prophet Mohammad in May, saying that she was single-handedly responsible for the widespread protests and should have apologized to the nation.
"She has a loose tongue and made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire... She should have immediately apologized for her comments to the whole country," Justice Surya Kant, who was presiding over a two-judge bench, said. "She has become a security threat. The way she has ignited emotions… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."
In response, Sharma’s lawyer Maninder Singh stressed that his client tendered a written apology, to which Justice Kant said it was "too late to withdraw" and added it was done "conditionally, saying sentiments hurt."
Sharma has pleaded to combine all the legal proceedings filed in different states against her into one case, with the exception of the investigations in Maharashtra and West Bengal states. The court, however, has refused her plea.
Her lawyer has also pointed out that Sharma has collaborated with Delhi Police investigations.
However, the Supreme Court judge claimed that her political clout has limited police action. "What has happened in the investigation so far? What has [the] Delhi Police done so far? Don't make us open our mouths! They must have put a red carpet for you."
"When you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested. But nobody dares to touch you [Sharma]. That shows your clout,” it continued.
Sharma’s May remarks not only sparked violent protests across India but also abroad, with terrorists attacking
a Gurdwara place of worship in Afghanistan's capital city, killing two people on 18 June. The Islamist organization later said that the attack was "retaliation for insults" to the Prophet Mohammad.
Equally, in India, the court's critique came mere days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur city, Rajasthan state. The tailor had allegedly backed
Sharma on social media, prompting the two accused men to "avenge an insult to Islam" according to their social media posts.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced itself from Sharma's remarks and suspended her from the party.
