Muslim Groups Criticize Beheading of Hindu Man, Won't Allow 'Talibanization' of Indian Society

Several Muslim organizations and politicians across India have condemned the brutal killing of a Hindu man in the north Indian state of Rajasthan.The deceased, Kanhaiya Lal, was a tailor. His killers filmed their barbaric act and posted it online.The assailants said that their act was in retaliation for the victim's support for controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad made by former Bharatiya Janata Party politician Nupur Sharma recently.Condemning the murder, Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the chief of Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah, a highly revered Muslim shrine dedicated to Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, said that the Muslims of India would never allow Talibanized mindsets to surface in the country.The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stated that taking the law into one's own hands is "highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic".In a statement, Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB, said, "It is a grave crime to defame and slander any religious personality. The derogatory words spoken by (former) BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad are very painful for the Muslim community. The government's inaction against this crime has done nothing but rub salt in our wounds. But despite this, nobody can be allowed to take the law into their own hands by declaring someone a criminal and then murdering them; that is a highly condemnable act.""Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Islamic organization Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, condemned the Udaipur killing, calling it "against the law of the land and the religion of Islam."Meanwhile, a day after the Udaipur killing, Naveen Jindal, who was recently expelled from the BJP, claimed to have received a death threat from a man named Akbar Alam.Sharing the screenshot of the email on social media, Jindal said the abusers said now it was his turn and they would come and slit his throat.On Wednesday, top Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) told Sputnik that it would stage a peaceful demonstration against the "cold-blooded" murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the Hindu tailor, and the Islamic terror organization.The deceased had allegedly put up a social media post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remark.Modi's ruling BJP party has already suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal.In a statement issued at the time, the BJP had clarified that it “respects all religions” and is “strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.”The comments had sparked a diplomatic row, with several Islamic countries registering their strong protests. Massive religious protests were also witnessed in India, which turned violent at some places.Sharma has been receiving death and rape threats since the controversy erupted and the police have registered a case against her while also providing her security.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts! Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknews Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

