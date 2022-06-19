https://sputniknews.com/20220619/retaliation-for-insulting-prophet-daesh-reportedly-claims-attack-on-sikh-temple-in-kabul-1096446304.html

'Retaliation for Insulting Prophet': Daesh Reportedly Claims Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul

Daesh (ISIS*) on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital city, saying it was "retaliation for insults" to the Prophet Mohammed, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. About four gunmen stormed the gurdwara on Saturday and opened fire when about 25 to 30 members gathered for morning prayers, killing two people.The attack comes days after militia group, Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP), released a video on its propaganda site warning that there would be attacks on Hindus and Sikhs.The terrorist organisation said on its Telegram channel that the attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protect them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah".The attack was in retaliation for insults levelled against the Prophet Mohammed, an apparent reference to remarks made by officials in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, it added.BJP's now sacked spokeswoman, Sharma, made remarks on 26 May against the Prophet Mohammed which were considered offensive, triggering mass outrage among Muslims. The remark was "reiterated" by BJP Delhi's chief Naveen Jindal.About 20 Islamic countries have condemned Sharma's remarks.On 5 June, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party after the diplomatic row broke out.Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the comments by the now-suspended BJP spokesperson "do not reflect the views of the [Indian Government]".The Indian missions in Qatar and Kuwait said in separate statements that Sharma's views represent those of "the fringe elements".Muslim groups and individuals are now demanding that Sharma and Jindal be arrested for their remarks. Both individuals are facing charges of "inciting" religious enmity under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in several states.After the attack in Kabul, India's federal government on Sunday granted e-visas to more than 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan.*Daesh (aka Islamic State/ ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

