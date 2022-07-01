https://sputniknews.com/20220701/ex-f1-head-bernie-ecclestone-says-hed-take-bullet-for-putin-who-is-doing-right-by-russia-1096850664.html

Ex-F1 Head Bernie Ecclestone Says He'd 'Take Bullet' for Putin, Who Is Doing Right by Russia

Ecclestone reportedly built up a relationship with Putin when they were establishing the Russian Grand Prix, which made its debut in the Black Sea resort of... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a first-class person" and declared he would "take a bullet" for him. In an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the 91-year-old claimed the conflict in Ukraine was not "intentional" and could have been stopped by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Further, the sports executive suggested that Zelensky speak with Putin, describing the latter as a "sensible" individual.Then, he stressed that Zelensky, a former comedian, whom he referred to as "the other person in Ukraine," seemed like he wanted "to continue that profession, because I think if he'd have thought about things, he would have definitely made a big enough effort to speak to Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it."And when the show's host asked Ecclestone to clarify if he really believes Zelensky bears the burden of responsibility for the events unfolding in Ukraine, and that he could have acted differently to negotiate more with Russia, the former F1 head said: "Absolutely."When asked whether he had the opportunity to speak with Putin about "what a mess" the situation is or if he had pushed him to reconsider the course of action, Ecclestone told the host that he did not think that at all.He also offered his opinion on the elimination of the Russian Grand Prix and the ban on Russian drivers from the Formula One schedule."I'm not in the position now to have done anything about that. I'm not sure I would have stopped that, and I certainly now wouldn't, and I think it's wrong, to stop Russian athletes, including, obviously, drivers, in taking part in their sport," Ecclestone said, stressing: "They didn't get involved in this in the first place. They shouldn't be punished."While many of the show's viewers on social media chastised Ecclestone for his opinion, which they deemed totally incorrect, with some even proposing sending the former official to a nursing home, not uncommon for online commentary, some GMB followers wondered what was wrong with the man simply expressing his point of view, which they found to be worthy of attention."What has he's exactly got wrong though? I don’t see it. I’m sure both could have done more to avoid war," another user asked, prompting opinion wars in the comment section.Ukraine Crisis is Like 'Boxing Match' as 'Everybody's Loving Each Other' AfterwardsAlso on Thursday, Ecclestone gave an interview to Piers Morgan for TalkTV in which he seemed to refer to the people of Ukraine as "Russians." He also compared the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine and the global political environment surrounding it to a boxing match.Ecclestone oversaw Formula One for four decades before stepping down in 2017. With his wife Fabiana Flosi, 45, he announced the birth of their fourth child in 2020. The former top executive is no stranger to making divisive statements, and Formula One has already reportedly distanced itself from his remarks, saying that it was his personal opinion and not the opinion of management."The comments made by Bernie Ecclestone are his personal views and are in very stark contrast to the position of the modern values of our sport," the statement said.

