Brazil's Ex-President Lula: Zelensky Wanted War With Russia, West Encouraging Conflict in Ukraine

Brazil's Ex-President Lula: Zelensky Wanted War With Russia, West Encouraging Conflict in Ukraine

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was Brazil's left-wing president from 2003 to 2010

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky really did want a war with Russia, otherwise he would have negotiated long before the Kremlin's special military operation started, according to the ex-president of Brazil and a candidate in the new elections, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.In an interview with Time magazine published on Wednesday, Lula (as he is most commonly known) discussed a wide range of his home country's and global problems, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis.Explaining his position, Lula drew attention to Zelensky's constant broadcasts around the world, addressing almost any audience and regularly receiving standing ovations. The former president of Brazil said that "sometimes I sit and watch the president of Ukraine speaking on television, being applauded, getting a standing ovation by all the [European] parliamentarians." Asked whether he thinks Zelensky should have continued negotiations before the launch of the special military operation on February 24 and even earlier, the former president noted that the Ukrainian president's conduct "is a bit weird."According to him, nobody "is trying to help create peace." Lula also noted that people are inciting hatred towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, but "that won’t solve things!"Notably, speaking of US President Joe Biden, Lula admitted that he respected him for his economic policy proposals, although "it’s not enough to announce the program, you’ve got to execute it." And Biden is reportedly having a "difficult moment" with that.Moreover, Lula believes the American president has not demonstrated leadership with respect to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.Moreover, Lula expressed the view that Biden would not have been required to make any "concessions" to Russia if he had made an effort to negotiate.According to Lula, "we politicians reap what we sow."Furthermore, he blasted European politicians for inciting the current volatile situation.Lula's comments come as Brazil is gearing up for a showdown in the October 2022 presidential election between the Workers Party politician and current right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

