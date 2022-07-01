https://sputniknews.com/20220701/barcelona-return-beckons-neymar-as-xavi-backs-stars-camp-nou-comeback---reports-1096855073.html

Barcelona Return Beckons Neymar as Xavi Backs Star's Camp Nou Comeback - Reports

Barcelona Return Beckons Neymar as Xavi Backs Star's Camp Nou Comeback - Reports

Speculation over Neymar's Parc des Princes future continues to swirl. While earlier reports linked him with a move to Man United and Chelsea, Spanish... 01.07.2022, Sputnik International

PSG superstar Neymar could make a sensational return to Barcelona this summer, Catalan broadcaster OnzeTV3 reported.The Spain-based channel's claim comes amid PSG's desperate push to sell Neymar ahead of the 2022-23 summer.As per a report in Spanish publication Sport, Neymar is no longer needed in Paris, something that has been communicated to him by PSG's top management. PSG's attempts to offload him as soon as possible is part of the restructuring plan which has been launched by the French outfit in recent days.While Neymar powered PSG to multiple Ligue 1 titles since arriving in the French capital in 2018, he has failed to guide them to an elusive Champions League title. Nonetheless, PSG's leadership group, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, wants to end their continental drought at any cost next season and Neymar is reportedly not in their scheme of things.Coming back to Neymar's possible Camp Nou return, it has got the backing of current Barca manager Xavi Hernandez.The 30-year-old was an integral part of the Blaugrana attack for nearly five years from 2013 to 2018, when he formed a deadly trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the club.Barcelona are currently engaged in a tussle with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski's signature but talks have been stalled because of the German side's unwillingness to part ways with the Pole. In this scenario, Xavi sees Neymar as a natural fit. The former Spanish midfielder and current coach of Barcelona has played alongside the Brazil international at the club and shares an incredible bond with him.Despite their bonhomie, signing Neymar would still be a herculean task for the former La Liga champions, considering their debt stands at above the $1.5 billion mark.Only time would tell whether Neymar will stay or move shortly.

